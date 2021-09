In the week ending Sunday, infections increased by 11.3 percent to more than 156,000 daily cases on average, while deaths increased by 31 percent to more than 1,200 daily on average, according to Washington Post data. Since Dec. 14, more than 369 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the United States — with 210 million of those being Pfizer-BioNTech, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.