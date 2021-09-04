Prevention is better than cure: Policing in Britain needs to undergo a complete cultural shift
There’s a familiar saying that “prevention is better than cure”. It’s usually applied to healthcare, but it’s just as relevant to policing. Ask a victim of crime if they would rather have a first-rate police response or simply not be a victim in the first place and you’ll receive the same answer. A rapid and effective police response may help with an investigation, but it won’t take away the long-lasting trauma, personal cost and impact on loved ones.www.independent.co.uk
