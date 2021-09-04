What’s new from the senior center

Country Way in Scituate takes the drivers a couple of miles from one village in Scituate, Greenbush, to another village, North Scituate Village, bookends that run parallel to Chief Justice Cushing Highway (Route 3A). The road evokes exactly what was intended, living up to its name; most homes built three hundred years ago, newly restored, or newly-built true “New England-style” architecture. As one meanders along, thoughts of brick and stone hearths, exposed hand-hewn beams, stone walls, wide floorboards and peace and tranquility come to mind. The landscape reminds of a summer walk under spreading trees and the soft swaying of Joe Pye Weed, late snap dragons and Rose of Sharon, hydrangeas weighted down with huge cones of blue or white, and all manner of itinerant wildflowers from the yards along the the way. My drive is to “run errands” but I don't hurry because of the richness of the scenery.