What's new from the senior center

Islands Sounder
 7 days ago

Submitted by Orcas Island Senior Center. Join Orcas Senior Center and Mike O'Connell, Facilities Manager of Glenwood Springs Field Station on Orcas, to learn about the Long Live the Kings project on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. by Zoom. The Glenwood Springs Chinook program began as an experiment in...

