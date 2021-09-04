Looking Back for Sept. 4: Manistee hotel to host victory ball

At 11 p.m. Sunday, WMTE disc jockeys Chris Merrill and Ron Robinson established a new Guinness Book of World Records for the longest two-man radio broadcast, surpassing the previous record of 85 continuous hours on air. The duo continued into Monday evening, hoping to make it to 10 a.m. today. If they do, they will etch a new record of 120 hours. In setting the record, Merrill and Robinson also helped to collect more than $15,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.