Another fleet of American aircraft abandons another broken capital, and again, a familiar wound opens in me. It bleeds through time, staining my present with the past. I see my Vietnamese parents: my father watching his city burn on the horizon from an American warship. My mother huddling among packed bodies on a boat that will take her to an island, to a camp, to a plane, and finally to a country that’d dropped bombs on her since she could remember. Though I’m separated from their war by distant decades, a mother tongue I can no longer speak, and battles I never fought, I feel the pangs of my parents’ pain, my invisible inheritance, today, every day.