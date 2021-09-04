CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Ask Amy: Reconnected romance demands disconnection

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI've been dating an old high school romance for six years. We reconnected after his wife left him for another man and he had started dating other women, including me. I was his confidante for many months, and our friendship turned to commitment. He has insisted on keeping all of...

Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she's treated

I am a woman in my 70s. I do not understand why women in their 30s think they can treat their elders with disrespect. I had two unkind mothers-in-law but I wouldn't have dreamed of being rude to them or "telling them off" because they were my elders — the mothers of my husbands, and the grandmothers of my children and grandchildren.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.
Kidstelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Grandparents resent entitled child’s drama

Dear Amy: My husband and I have two granddaughters whom we cherish. I am growing increasingly concerned with the behavior of their parents toward the younger one. “Camille” always has been the “drama queen.”. If she didn’t get her way, she pitched a fit and her parents acquiesced. As she...
Posted by
Sira M.

5 Signs Someone Truly Loves You

Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.
Relationship AdviceSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Ask Aunty Pam: Hubby wants to let ex-wife move in

Dear Aunty Pam: I am hoping you will side with me on this one. My husband is wanting to let his ex-wife move in with us ‘for a little while’ to help her get back on her feet. “Sue” is the mother of his two children and has joint custody. She recently got fired from her job, AGAIN, and my husband thinks it will be best for the children because Sue is in danger of being evicted because she hasn’t been paying her rent on time.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

5 Signs Your Partner Is ‘Breadcrumbing’ You

Are you in a relationship that’s heading nowhere?. Just check your relationship status — you’re in a relationship. I mean, you are happy, have intimacy, enjoy being with each other, but whenever the topic of commitment erupts, you experience a deep silence. For days, you don’t even reach the point of having that conversation again. You know this relationship is headed nowhere. But can’t validate it.
RelationshipsPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: Former Teacher Goes Too Far

Dear Amy: I am a woman in my 30s. Recently I received a Facebook message from my eighth-grade teacher, “Mr. K,” wanting to say hello and reconnect. He even mentioned meeting up to give me one of my papers that he still has. When I was in his class, I really liked him — he was fun, smart and made school interesting. All the kids liked him.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Bride fuming after ‘controlling’ mother-in-law demands ALL her friends come to the wedding as she’s paying for the bar

A BRIDE was left shocked after her mother-in-law has demanded her friends be added to the small guest list - because she is footing the bar bill. Knowing that the couple were planning a small wedding with their nearest and dearest, the mother-in-law said she felt entitled to have her friends there because of her contribution to the cost.
Posted by
Sira M.

7 Traits That Make You Attractive to Anyone

I reached that stage in life where I have a clear idea of what I want when it comes to relationships and dating. I value some essential personality characteristics, rather than physical traits. Appearance plays its part, but I know it’s not a priority for me anymore.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

3 Secrets to Being Friends With Benefits

People can begin friends with benefits relationships for varied reasons, but matching expectations is key to success. People who begin a friends with benefits relationship looking for love usually end up disappointed. Setting ground rules at the outset is one of the keys to success for friends with benefits. Friends...
Family Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Family rift calls for a firm boundary

I'm trying to learn how to set boundaries, but still be respectful and not resentful or hateful. I recently had a huge rift with my mother concerning our family's decision about whether our teenage child should attend in-person school. My husband, child and I made the decision together, and we are good with it.
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! My Mother-in-Law Yells and Cries if We Don’t Regularly Give Her Money.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Stressed mama: Do we have ethical obligations to help our in-laws? For the past five years, I have been the only income-earner while my husband is in school; he is now in year two of med school. We’re expecting our first child this fall. His parents ask for money regularly and have been borrowing our second car for the past eight months. We need it back soon. I can’t afford to get another car!
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: ‘Something borrowed’ makes someone blue

Dear Amy: My friend “Jill” is getting married next week. This celebration had to be rescheduled multiple times, due to COVID. I'm excited for her, but I got an update from her this morning that's made me very angry and hurt. Jill sent me a picture from her final fitting...
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! The Groom’s Mother Invited 70 Extra Guests to My Daughter’s Wedding.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. My daughter is getting married in six weeks. My husband and I are paying for everything. Since the happy couple are both professionals, they have many personal and work friends they want to invite. The venue holds 200 people, so my daughter, the groom’s mother, and I agreed six months ago upon the following division of guests: 50 each for the MIL and me, and 100 for the bride and groom.

