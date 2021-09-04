Week Ahead – RBA Debates Taper Delay, Russia to Hike Rates, and ECB to Maintain PEPP Increase

Today we expect EUR traders to focus on the release of ECB’s interest rate decision and the bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged with the refinancing rate being at 0.0% and the deposit rate at -0.60% while currently EUR OIS imply a probability of 96.67% for the bank to do so. Given the high GDP rate (2.2% qoq) and the accelerating HICP rate (3.0% yoy) the question for the ECB is now, how to roll back its PEP Program. The issue seems about to be heavily debated given that Germany, Netherlands and Austria seem to be leaning towards the hawkish side and favor a possible earlier tapering while other countries seem to be in no rush. In every case a compromise to reduce the current pace of purchases from 80 billion to 70 or even 60 billion could be expected for now. At the same time the bank may have to readjust its projections for inflation and GDP given the recent acceleration (beyond market expectations) of the two rates and as the European economy seems to be roaring back to life. Should overall the bank sound more confident than usual, we may see the common currency getting some support, while if the bank maintains its usual dovish tone, we may see the EUR weakening. We highlight ECB President Lagarde’s press conference, which is to follow 45 minutes later and usually tends to create substantial volatility for EUR pairs.