Week Ahead – RBA Debates Taper Delay, Russia to Hike Rates, and ECB to Maintain PEPP Increase

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe August nonfarm payroll report showed the delta variant hit to the economy is just beginning. Investors are now pricing in a weak September payroll report, which will make the October report the key one for deciding if we get a November Fed taper. Now the focus for markets will tentatively go back to inflation and to see if these supply chain issues continue to lead to higher prices.

Worldinvesting.com

ECB Slows PEPP Purchases, Canada Jobs Data Under the Radar

The ECB decided to slow down its PEPP purchases yesterday as was widely expected, but President Lagarde noted that this is not a tapering move and that even when PEPP is over, they have all the other tools available, hinting that they could increase purchases of other schemes. As for today, the highlight is likely to be the Canadian employment report for August, where decent number could increase the chances for further tapering by the BoC in October.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD Retreats Yet Is About To End The Week Higher

The US dollar retreated against a number of its counterparts yesterday yet seems about to end the week higher after two consecutive weeks of losses. It should be noted that the week begun with widespread worries for the possibility that the Fed may delay the tapering of its QE program after a weak NFP figure being released for August, yet since then a number of Fed officials have suggested that a taper is still possible this year. It’s characteristic that Fed Governor Bowman stated yesterday that the weak August labor report won’t throw the central bank off course. On the other hand, US stock markets ended the day rather mixed with little gains as the US weekly initial jobless claims figure came out lower than expected spurring hope among investors yet worries for the possible adverse effect of the Delta variant were still present. It should be noted that US President Biden yesterday stated that he will order additional vaccinations and targeted the anti-vaccine movement while it should be noted that he also had a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in an effort to deescalate tensions in the US-Sino relationships which could create some safe haven outflows. Today we may see traders turning their attention to the US PPI rates while US fundamentals could also affect USD.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed tapering delayed, not derailed

It’s been a fairly quiet week in financial markets with equities slightly lower, bond yields flat on the week and the USD strengthening a bit. The ECB meeting turned out to be a bit of a non-event with the ECB broadly meeting consensus expectations of signalling a moderate reduction in asset purchases. The inflation projection was revised slightly higher, but with core inflation in 2023 seen at 1.5% (previously 1.4%) there is still some way up to 2% in the medium term.
Businessinvesting.com

Europe Carry Trades Live On as ECB Delays Taper Talk to December

(Bloomberg) -- The message from the European Central Bank is that it’s in no rush to scale back stimulus, giving the region’s bond market a license to rally. The yield premium on 10-year Italian bonds over German equivalents -- a key gauge of risk appetite -- narrowed by the most since May after President Christine Lagarde on Thursday said the ECB would delay a decision over when to end its pandemic bond-buying program, or PEPP, to December.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: US dollar better poised to triumph

The European Central Bank was far more cautious than anticipated, hitting the EUR. US Retail Sales and inflation-related data take centre stage this week. EUR/USD has lost bullish potential in the long term, could retest 2021 low. The EUR/USD pair gave up this week and finished it around 1.1830 after...
Businessinvesting.com

Russia Delivers Fifth Rate Hike in a Row, Leaves Room for More

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia delivered a smaller-than-expected increase in its key interest rate, while leaving the door open to further tightening after inflation hit a five-year high last month. The benchmark rate was raised by 25 basis points to 6.75% on Friday, the Bank of Russia said in...
Worldactionforex.com

Dovish Taper By ECB Expected

Focus on ECB rate decision; likely to announce a reduction in the pace of its PEPP bond buying for Q4 but not expected to offer any signal on the future of its QE plan until later in the year. Asia. China Aug CPI Y/Y: 0.8% v 1.0%e; PPI Y/Y: 9.5%...
StocksFXStreet.com

Global market weaker, ECB to announce an 'adjustment'?

Stocks were all over the place as investors try to decipher all the chatter. More big banks expressing some reservations over valuations. The ECB is not expected to announce an ‘adjustment’ – Don’t say Taper. US futures are down again as the global tone is weaker too. Try the Rigatoni...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP drops to two-week lows, closer to mid-0.8500s ahead of ECB

EUR/GBP witnessed some selling on Thursday and retreated further from multi-week tops. The downfall could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the key ECB decision. A combination of factors might act as a headwind for the GBP and help limit deeper losses. A sudden pickup in demand for...
StocksInternational Business Times

ECB Stimulus Tweak Leaves Eurozone Stocks Unschathed

Eurozone stocks steadied Thursday after the European Central Bank only tweaked its pandemic stimulus measures and insisted surging prices are only temporary. At their meeting ECB governors held the pandemic emergency bond-purchasing programme (PEPP) -- its main tool to cushion the impact of the coronavirus crisis and keep credit cheap in the eurozone -- unchanged at 1.85 trillion euros.
Businessactionforex.com

ECB to Slow Asset Purchases via PEPP. Growth and Inflation Outlook Upgraded

Two important messages delivered at the ECB meetings are: 1) the end of the front-loading of PEPP asset purchases and 2) acknowledgement of a more persistent inflation pressure. The policy rates were all kept unchanged with the main refi rate, the marginal lending rate and the deposit rate staying at 0%, 0.25% and -0.5% respectively. The central bank also upgraded the economic growth and inflation projections at today’s meeting.
BusinessMySanAntonio

ECB slows crisis stimulus for next quarter as rebound takes hold

The European Central Bank will slow down the pace of its pandemic bond-buying program in the final three months of 2021, an acknowledgment that the euro area's recovery is strong enough to endure with less support. The Governing Council decided it will conduct purchases at a "moderately lower pace" than...
Businessactionforex.com

All The Spotlights On ECB President Lagarde

Today we expect EUR traders to focus on the release of ECB’s interest rate decision and the bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged with the refinancing rate being at 0.0% and the deposit rate at -0.60% while currently EUR OIS imply a probability of 96.67% for the bank to do so. Given the high GDP rate (2.2% qoq) and the accelerating HICP rate (3.0% yoy) the question for the ECB is now, how to roll back its PEP Program. The issue seems about to be heavily debated given that Germany, Netherlands and Austria seem to be leaning towards the hawkish side and favor a possible earlier tapering while other countries seem to be in no rush. In every case a compromise to reduce the current pace of purchases from 80 billion to 70 or even 60 billion could be expected for now. At the same time the bank may have to readjust its projections for inflation and GDP given the recent acceleration (beyond market expectations) of the two rates and as the European economy seems to be roaring back to life. Should overall the bank sound more confident than usual, we may see the common currency getting some support, while if the bank maintains its usual dovish tone, we may see the EUR weakening. We highlight ECB President Lagarde’s press conference, which is to follow 45 minutes later and usually tends to create substantial volatility for EUR pairs.
BusinessWAVY News 10

Europe’s central bank eases support, but it’s not a taper

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank will dial back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession. Bank head Christine Lagarde was...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

European Central Bank Slows Bond Buying Amid White-Hot Inflation

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The European Union's central bank said Thursday that it's slowing down the bond-buying program launched to keep the economy afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Currenciesactionforex.com

Euro Drifting as ECB Treads with Caution

The euro has posted small gains in the Thursday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1827, up 0.10%. The sole data event out of the eurozone was Germany’s trade balance for July. The reading of EUR 17.9 billion (MoM) was much stronger than the consensus of EUR 13.0 billion. A gain of 0.5% in exports and a decline of 3.8% in imports compared to June helped propel the July trade balance to its highest level since February.
EconomyFXStreet.com

How the ECB can taper without raising rates: Deny, deny, deny

ECB will slow some bond purchases in the fourth quarter. President Christine Lagarde insists it is not a taper. Main refinance and deposit rates unchanged as expected. Markets ignore ECB actions, focus on lower US Treasury rates. The European Central Bank will curtail its bond-buying program in the fourth quarter...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

ECB Tweak Not Taper Boosts Eurozone Stocks

Eurozone stocks pushed higher Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) only tweaked its pandemic stimulus measures and insisted surging prices are only temporary, while US shares retreated again. ECB policymakers kept the pandemic emergency bond-purchasing program (PEPP) unchanged at 1.85 trillion euros, retaining its main tool to cushion the...

