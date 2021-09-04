CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

From Washington: The Chaotic Close Of The Longest War In History

 7 days ago

The longest war in American history has come to an end this week after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan as American troops evacuated the region. FOX News Foreign Affairs Correspondent Greg Palkot has followed the war on terror from overseas and weighs in on how far we’ve come and what threats still face us as we leave after twenty years.

