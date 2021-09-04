From Washington: The Chaotic Close Of The Longest War In History

The last of the C-17 planes carrying American military members were evacuated from Afghanistan on Monday, meeting President Biden’s August 31st deadline and ending the nation’s longest war. The deadline was not met without consequences, as the Biden administration deals with the aftermath of a dangerous, disjointed evacuation plan that left behind both Americans and allies and a terror attack that killed 13 American service members and over 100 Afghans. Fox News Correspondent at the Pentagon Lucas Tomlinson joins to explain how the president’s decision to stick with the August 31st deadline despite not evacuating everyone in time. Lucas breaks down why the Pentagon was not surprised by the terror attack on the Kabul airport, the billions of dollars of operational equipment left behind in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, and the issues the U.S. will soon face now that the withdrawal from the region is complete.