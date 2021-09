Albon is headed to a team that shares many components with Mercedes and even has an extensive engineering support program. This Formula One season has been a busy one. Exploding tires, an imploding calendar, and the most important bit: a renewed Red Bull Racing straight-up fighting a regulation-hobbled Mercedes. And then there's the silly season, which has been overexcitable this year Kimi Raikkonen retiring, Valtteri Bottas heading to Alfa Romeo, and George Russell taking his place at Mercedes. Today, Williams announced that Russell's old seat being filled by Alex Albon.