General Hospital Spoilers: Cyrus Going After Jason And Carly From Behind Prison Walls

General Hospital Spoilers tease that Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) is still a threat, even though he is currently incarcerated at a high security prison somewhere in the Midwest. Viewers first learned of Cyrus’ actions when it was revealed that he has ordered a hit on both of his siblings, Martin Gray (Michael E Knight) and Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis). The threat was so serious that Police Commissioner Jordan Ashford (Brianna Nicole Henry) sent both Martin and Laura into hiding at an undisclosed location. But it seems it’s not just his brother and sister he is after.