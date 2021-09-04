Steelers acquire CB Witherspoon from Seahawks
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — As the Steelers shape their secondary for the 2021 season, nine days before they kick off Week 1 against the Bills, they’re adding another cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon, a 6-foot-3, high third-round pick in 2017 who spent four seasons with the 49ers, is coming to Pittsburgh in a trade from Seattle, the team announced Friday. The Steelers are sending back a fifth-round pick in 2023, two drafts from now, to acquire Witherspoon (pending a physical). To make room, they’ve released backup defensive lineman and special teams contributor Henry Mondeaux, who figures to find his way back to the practice squad.www.thederrick.com
