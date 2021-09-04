CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers acquire CB Witherspoon from Seahawks

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (TNS) — As the Steelers shape their secondary for the 2021 season, nine days before they kick off Week 1 against the Bills, they’re adding another cornerback. Ahkello Witherspoon, a 6-foot-3, high third-round pick in 2017 who spent four seasons with the 49ers, is coming to Pittsburgh in a trade from Seattle, the team announced Friday. The Steelers are sending back a fifth-round pick in 2023, two drafts from now, to acquire Witherspoon (pending a physical). To make room, they’ve released backup defensive lineman and special teams contributor Henry Mondeaux, who figures to find his way back to the practice squad.

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Steelers#49ers#Bills#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Get Huge News Before Sunday’s Opening Game

A few weeks ago, the Indianapolis Colts weren’t sure if quarterback Carson Wentz and offensive guard Quenton Nelson would be ready to play Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. With kickoff less than 24 hours away, the team expects to have both stars available. On Thursday, Colts head coach Frank...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks sign CB Blessuan Austin

The Jets shopped Austin towards the end of the summer but couldn’t find a taker for him. Last week, they cut him loose in order to pick up linebacker Quincy Williams, the brother of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Austin appeared in eleven games with ten starts last year, registering 63...
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Steelers Further Strengthen Secondary By Signing Witherspoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear determined to defend their AFC North title by strengthening their defense. Pittsburgh acquired Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seattle Seahawks in return for a 2023 fifth-round pick, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Witherspoon, 26, was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round...
Pittsburgh, PASteelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – CB Ahkello Witherspoon – Stock Purchased

Now that training camp has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. So we can see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers, Seahawks Reportedly Agree To Trade On Veteran CB

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed help in the secondary ahead of the 2021 season. They got it. The Steelers and Seattle Seahawks agreed to a trade involving defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon on Friday afternoon, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Witherspoon was supposed to play a big role in Seattle’s defense this upcoming season, but he wound up losing his starting gig during training camp. Now, he’s getting another fresh opportunity.
NFLSteelers Depot

CB Witherspoon Surprised By Move, But Adjusting To New Setting In Pittsburgh

It was an eventful conclusion to training camp and the preseason for fifth-year cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Witherspoon earned a one year, $4 million contract from his former rival the Seattle Seahawks after four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, to compete for a key role in the Seattle secondary. Then on Aug. 31, he found out he had not only made the Seahawks’ 53-man roster, but was one of the most experienced cornerbacks on the roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Rumors: T.J. Watt Sitting Out Week 1 vs. Bills? + Ahkello Witherspoon Starting At CB?

Steelers news and rumors jump right in following the Ahkello Witherspoon trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The Pittsburgh Steelers sent a 2023 5th rounder for cornerback depth in Witherspoon. TJ Watt extension rumors have been the talk of the Steelers offseason - could he sit out the Steelers vs. Bills game if no new deal is signed? PLUS, find out why the O-line could be the key of the season as Thomas Mott has the latest Steelers rumors and news on this edition of Pittsburgh Steelers Talk. Our channel is just over 100 subs away from 4k! More subscribers = more videos, so don’t miss out and hit the big red button today: https://www.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Cam Heyward still brings the pressure for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in full-out regular-season mode. The preseason is gone and served its purpose as the team has its 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad. Before getting into breaking down an aspect of the previous game each, let’s take a look at the Steelers two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and how, despite in decrease in sacks in 2020, he still continues to put the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
NFLSpin

56 Musicians Predict the 2021 NFL Season

Only a few things are certain in this world: death, taxes and the NFL dominating the fall (and winter). Last year’s weird season ended in the familiar fashion of Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl. Snore. This year, with fans returning to full capacity stadiums, it *should* feel like the NFL of recent memory for fans, players and coaches alike.
NFLcbs4indy.com

Colts’ Carson Wentz will start at QB Sunday against Seahawks

INDIANAPOLIS – The Carson Wentz era begins. After weeks of speculation and anticipation, Frank Reich confirmed Friday Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts’ latest franchise quarterback, will make his debut with the team in Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Lucas Oil Stadium. Wentz went through his first full week of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Le’Veon Bell Has Message For Critics After Signing With Ravens

Heading into the 2021 season, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves with a major need for depth at the running back position. As a result, the team has signed an old AFC North enemy to help satisfy that need. On Tuesday, the Ravens added former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.J. Watt had a hilarious brotherly response to T.J. Watt's huge contract

Now that T.J. Watt is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid defender, there are some people he owes money to — at least, according to big brother J.J. Watt. Moments after ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers had brokered a deal worth north of $112 million, J.J. Watt posted to Twitter: “Should I send those outstanding IOUs to your accountant or do you want to just Venmo me?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy