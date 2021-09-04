Meet The Weekend Makers, Located Over In The OC

If you’ve ever dreamt of living in Mt. Adams, there’s a house on the market for you. Steps from an entrance to Eden Park and the new Tom Jones Common, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath single family attached home is located on Parkside—and each of its four floors have a deck. Plus, an elevator goes from the basement to the top floor, an amenity that current owners and new parents Kristin and Satya say is perfect for bringing in groceries and managing a stroller for their 1-year-old. The couple says beyond the home itself, the location is unbeatable: facing the park and a just a few minutes to downtown or OTR restaurants. “We immediately saw these huge windows that opened up to the park,” says Satya. They knew it was the one. “You have this open-air feel. That’s what we think of when we think of our house; this feeling of being at home and being out in nature, and being able to enjoy the best of both worlds.” City life and privacy are highlights of the home. For example, a screen of trees secludes the property from the surrounding homes.