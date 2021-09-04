CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Meet The Weekend Makers, Located Over In The OC

By Nikki Barringer
CandysDirt
CandysDirt
 7 days ago
It’s time for an Oak Cliff double dip. Not one, but two incredible houses located in good ol’ Oak Cliff. One is in Winnetka Heights and the other in the Kings Highway Conservation District. They’re both beautiful with top-of-the-line remodels and by the same owner no less. You’re probably going to fall in love with them both, so how will you decide which one to buy? Don’t worry. Compass’ Emily Ruth Cannon is on the case.

CandysDirt

CandysDirt

Dallas, TX
CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas.

