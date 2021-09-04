CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Depredation program to be held again in the City of Atlantic

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson told the Atlantic City Council that they will be doing the deer depredation program again this year.

Applications can be picked up at the Atlantic Police Department for anyone wanting to bow hunt within the city limits.

Chief Erickson said if you have not participated in the past, you will need to get qualified with the Atlantic Police Department.

If there are any landowners in the City Limits that would like people to do some hunting on their land, give the Police Department a call.

Archery deer season begins October 1st.

