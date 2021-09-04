Minnesota Vikings News and Links: September 4th and 5th, 2021

Would you believe me if I told you that Kanye West dropped Donda? What if I said that A.J. Rose could get some meaningful touches for the Minnesota Vikings this season?. If either declaration was made as early as this summer, people would question your cognitive ability and potentially call for your excommunication from society. Kanye had been teasing different albums for almost four years now, settling with an abomination of a Gospel album a couple years ago. Everyone gave up on Ye, we were all tired of waiting and being bamboozled by this man promising us music.