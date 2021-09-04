CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: September 4th and 5th, 2021

By Daily Norseman
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the last weekend without Vikings football for a while; it’s time to get the honey-do list taken care of, get the lawn mowed and since it’s the weekend fire up the smoker for some smoked meat. I’m going to be cautiously optimistic about this year’s edition of the Vikings, and I’m going to die on a hill with my prediction of a 3-1 start even though it has been pointed out I don’t know what a ceiling or a floor means in relation to wins.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Minnesota Vikings News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Minnesota Vikings cut two former starters for final roster

The Minnesota Vikings cut two veterans in pass rusher Everson Griffen and running back Ameer Abdullah. Griffen was signed just a week ago after spending the 2020 season in Dallas and with the Lions. Prior to the 2020 season, Griffen spent ten seasons in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero of the NFL...
NFLthespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings expected to reunite with an old friend

After he was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, quarterback Sean Mannion is reportedly expected to return to the Minnesota Vikings. When Mike Zimmer was asked on Wednesday if he was comfortable with rookie Kellen Mond being the No. 2 quarterback this season, the Minnesota Vikings head coach responded with an unconvincing, “um, right now. We’ll see what happens in the next few days.”
NFLCincy Jungle

Behind Enemy Lines: How Vikings feel about Mike Zimmer going into 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings are getting ready for a rare matchup. It is so rare that this will be the first time that Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will be making his first return to Cincinnati since he left the Bengals seven seasons ago. It seemed like a good idea to catch up with Eric Thompson from the Daily Norseman to get his perspective on a team Cincinnati fans rarely see up close.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Poll: Fans of the Vikings Have Clear Expectation for 2021 Team

Don’t bring any of that 7-9 or 7-10 noise into the 2021 season, say fans of the Minnesota Vikings with semi-lofty expectations for head coach Mike Zimmer’s penultimate season. Last year, Minnesota started the season 1-5 before evening up the record to 6-6 after Thanksgiving. But that resurgence, although impressive,...
NFLchatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings News: Harrison Smith’s HUGE Contract Extension & Irv Smith MAJOR Injury Update

Minnesota Vikings news today surrounds the huge news that 5-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith has agreed to a contract extension with the Vikings. Smith signed a 4-year extension worth $64 million to stay in Minnesota, making him the second-highest paid safety in the NFL behind Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams. Also in today’s Vikings news, tight end Irv Smith will likely miss the start of the 2021 NFL season. Smith underwent surgery for a meniscus injury. Smith had 365 yards and 5 touchdowns in his second NFL season in 2020. Host Tom Downey runs through the news on today’s Vikings video.
NFLTom's Guide

Vikings vs Bengals live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Vikings vs Bengals live stream puts two teams against each other that are looking to regroup after a disappointing 2020 season. Minnesota turns to their veteran quarterback to lead them back to the playoffs, while Cincinnati is hoping this NFL live stream will show their young franchise QB is healthy enough to regain the skills he showed in his rookie year.
NFLfourstateshomepage.com

Zach Davidson waived by Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – Tuesday marked the deadline for NFL teams to trim down final rosters to 53 players. Despite having issues at the tight end position, the Minnesota Vikings waived Webb City grad and former Central Missouri standout Zach Davidson. Davidson was drafted in the fifth round by Minnesota in the...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Sketchy Rumor Links DT Geno Atkins to Vikings

Around six months ago — when the Minnesota Vikings still considered Shamar Stephen as the solution to their three-technique depth chart spot — Geno Atkins’ free agency was supremely intriguing. Now, though, the Vikings are stuffed to gills with 3DT depth with Dalvin Tomlinson starting and Sheldon Richardson slated as...
NFLchatsports.com

A.J. Rose shining in preseason role with Minnesota Vikings

Would you believe me if I told you that Kanye West dropped Donda? What if I said that A.J. Rose could get some meaningful touches for the Minnesota Vikings this season?. If either declaration was made as early as this summer, people would question your cognitive ability and potentially call for your excommunication from society. Kanye had been teasing different albums for almost four years now, settling with an abomination of a Gospel album a couple years ago. Everyone gave up on Ye, we were all tired of waiting and being bamboozled by this man promising us music.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Tight end Chris Herndon traded to Minnesota Vikings

In the midst of cutdown day, the Minnesota Vikings solved their tight end issue, trading for tight end Chris Herndon from the New York Jets. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network detailed the compensation for the trade. “Trade details: The #Vikings are trading a 2022 fourth-round pick to the #Jets...
NFLCincy Jungle

Vikings at Bengals Week 1 preview: Making a mark

It seems like an eternity ago since the Cincinnati Bengals last took the field for a meaningful game. Let’s not even talk about the last time they experienced a postseason victory. 2020 was an extremely tough year for many folks and for a variety of reasons. Football woes pale in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings Week 1 Injury Report: 2 players out vs. Bengals

The Minnesota Vikings will not be at full strength for their season opener when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The first week of the 2021 NFL season is here. Tampa Bay and Dallas set the tone for what should be a thrilling slate of football this weekend and that includes the Minnesota Vikings traveling to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFLchatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings are in good hands at the tight end position

(Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports) Tyler Conklin. The unfortunate injury of Irv Smith Jr. has somewhat derailed the plans of the Minnesota Vikings for the upcoming 2021 season, but all will be okay. During the Minnesota Vikings final preseason game last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, tight end...
NFLzonecoverage.com

The Vikings Have Gone From Wishing To Doing

The recent history of Minnesota Vikings roster moves, or lack thereof, has left fans wishing for more. This offseason, they began following an unfamiliar path that included drafting for current needs and signing important depth players to fill specific holes on the roster. The changes made by Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer at defensive back, quarterback, and offensive line could be crucial in a season where many of the coaches and top players could be on the chopping block and fans are longing for a run deep into the playoffs. Let’s explore Minnesota’s new motivation to remedy glaring weaknesses and change the theme of the team from wishing for better to making things better.
NFLvikingsgazette.com

Three Keys: Can The Vikes Contain The Bengals Receivers?

It’s almost here, folks. Our Minnesota Vikings start their season on the road tomorrow at noon against the Cincinnati Bengals. I imagine he wants to win every game, but Mike Zimmer must really want this one. He was their DC for years. What do we need to do to win? For the Vikings to be successful, they’ll need to get pressure off the edge, nail their field goals, and contain Cincinnati’s strong collection of receivers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Game-by-game 2021 record prediction for the Minnesota Vikings

With 17 games on their regular-season schedule for the first time ever, how many wins will the Minnesota Vikings finish with this year?. After months of waiting, the 2021 season is finally here for the Minnesota Vikings. This year, the Vikings will be looking to get the bad taste out of their mouth from their disappointing performance in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy