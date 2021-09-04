Letters to the Editor: Call on Congress to repeal WEP; ‘Redefining work to save the planet’ response

I tip my hat to these two brave reps for going to Afghanistan to find out for themselves what is really going on there. They did that to fulfill their “duty to provide oversight on the executive branch.” (BH on 8/26: “Moulton, Meijer ripped for visit, defend ‘oversight'”) These two men are well aware, like most of this country, that the Democrats own the media (or vice-versa), so these ex-soldiers wanted to see with their own eyes what the real situation was in Afghanistan. Their report, much to the dismay to the White House, et al., said that the extraction of all Americans, NATO and Allies could not be done even with an extension to Sept. 11. What will happen to the ones left behind — jail, assassination, ransom? I guess we’ll find out on Sept. 1. Already questions are forming: Will our allies trust us anymore? Will we have allies? Will our country trust our government? There are more questions coming, and I don’t think I’ll like the answers.