The National Hurricane Center issued a 80% chance for tropical development in the Bay of Campeche this weekend and models are forecasting this area to become a tropical depression or storm by the end of the weekend. That potential storm is forecast to move up the Texas Coast Monday and Tuesday bringing heavy rain which could cause area flooding. Here is a look at the American Model for Monday at 6pm. While the center of the system may be well to our south around Brownsville, the heavy rain is well north and right along our Southeast Texas coast.