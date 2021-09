Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Fashion news. Alek Wek is spinning around the courtyard of a hotel in Brooklyn, her printed dress blurring into abstraction, with a smile as wide as her ears. At 44, the supermodel still holds the same magnetic energy, optimism and impossibly lithe frame that saw her catapult onto the global stage some 25 years ago. “Now, in my 40s, I feel so beautiful as a woman,” says Wek, her accent a smooth culmination of the different countries that she’s lived in. “I would tell any young girl, ‘Don’t be afraid of how you feel. The world will try and mould you into something else but you have to be who you are.’”