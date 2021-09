It seems to me that there’s an awful lot of loneliness and depression going around lately. Some of that is no doubt related to some of the isolation that has resulted from the COVID virus in our midst. It’s been hard on everyone! The prohibitions against visiting family and loved ones in the hospital or care facilities were especially difficult. Trying to do school online was hard, not only for our children and youth, but for the teachers, as well. In my opinion, it was only successful to a point. Education is more than just the transfer of facts and information. So much of our learning comes from others, and our interacting with them.