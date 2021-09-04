Prep football roundup (9/3): Augusta moves to 3-0 for 1st time in years

Augusta football is experiencing success the Beavers haven't seen in years.

The program is 3-0 for the first time since at least 2000 after a dominant 40-14 showing against Independence/Gilmanton Friday night.

The Beavers were backed by 431 rushing yards from a stable of backs. Marcus Livingston led the group with 176, with 80 of those coming on a touchdown run in the third quarter. Jackson Laxson added 66, and Ben Dickensen, Tyler Brixen and Hunter Breaker all surpassed the 40-yard mark.

Augusta got out to a 26-0 lead before Independence/Gilmanton got into the end zone in the third quarter. Brennan King threw for 110 yards on 5-for-7 passing for the Beavers, which look to continue their good luck next week against Melrose-Mindoro.

Wyatt Kuerschner threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and ran for an additional 65 for the Indees.

New Richmond 42, Eau Claire Memorial 16: The Old Abes took early 7-0 and 10-3 leads on a Reese Woerner 2-yard TD run and a Ben Frey field goal but couldn't hold on against the newest member of the Big Rivers. Memorial struggled to slow down New Richmond's star running back Andrew Trandahl, who ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns. Ethan Turbeville added 83 rushing yards.

Thorp 50, Almond-Bancroft 20: The Cardinals moved to 2-0 as an 8-man program, putting on an offensive clinic after winning a tight 6-0 battle in Week 1. They asserted themselves from the start, scoring 22 points in the first quarter and 20 more in the second.

Aiden Rosemeyer threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth, finishing with 139 passing yards and 56 on the ground. Logan Hanson and Ashton Kroeplin each caught a pair of TDs from him, while Kroeplin also ran for a 20-yard score.

Mondovi 47, Fall Creek 13: The Crickets were behind just one score after the first quarter and heading into the break, but the Buffaloes could breathe easy by the final buzzer thanks to 19 points in the fourth quarter. Full statistics were not reported.

Cameron 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12: The Bulldogs made it close with a Carter Kummet touchdown run in the fourth quarter but weren't able to convert the two-point attempt to tie. The Comets held on for their first win of the year.

Blair-Taylor 27, Eleva-Strum 0: The Wildcats pitched a shutout to move to 2-1 on the season. Blair-Taylor got three touchdown runs from QB Cain Fremstad, who maxed out with a 52-yard scoring scamper to close the scoring in the fourth quarter. He finished with 134 yards on the ground and 88 yards passing.

Alex Anderson had a massive receiving day for Eleva-Strum, hauling in all five of the team's catches for 116 yards.

Spring Valley 34, Elmwood/Plum City 0: The Cardinals, undefeated in Dunn-St. Croix play last year, picked up right where they left off in the first week of conference competition. Connor Ducklow ran for three scores and Tristan Neisinger and Diego Schmitt each added a rushing TD each in a one-sided contest. Ducklow led the offense with 76 yards rushing and 56 yards passing, while the Spring Valley defense secured a zero on the scoreboard for the first time this season. Last year's group kept opponents scoreless three times.

Trevor Asher led Wolves runners with 62 yards.