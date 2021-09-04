CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, OH

Logan High School approved for Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps

Logan Daily News
 7 days ago

LOGAN – On Thursday, Aug. 26, Lt. Col. Warner White from Maxwell Air Force Base Air Education and Training Command visited Logan High School with hopes of certifying their Military Science course into the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. Lt. Col. White received a tour of the high school building, as well as the Chieftain Center which is currently utilized by the Military Science program.

www.logandaily.com

