JHS’s GEM class plans 9/11 media project

A group of students in a Jacksonville High School media class is working on a project to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States. The school has its own media lab, Golden Eagle Media (GEM), which allows students to improve their skills in research, interviews, reporting, graphic arts and videography. Their lab is one of 160 throughout the United States and is sponsored by the Public Broadcasting System Newhour’s Student Reporting Labs.