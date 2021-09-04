Midland's horticulturist shares gardening tips

When I started working for Cornell Cooperative Extension back in the mid 1970s, I was told that under no circumstances should I pass on home remedies to clients looking for information. The reason, of course, was due to liability concerns. If I suggested a home remedy that either did not work or resulted in damage, the University could be held liable for my bad advice. All the information I was allowed to share was based on scientific research conducted by universities, government agencies, or, more often by chemical companies trying to sell their products. When it came to making pesticide recommendations, I was told “The label is the law.” If a specific pest was not listed on the label of the product, it was a crime to use it on that particular pest. I almost lost my job early on when I jokingly suggested in one of my “Home and Garden” newsletters, that a live chicken could be used to clean soot and creosote from a chimney. I told readers to tie a rope around the chicken’s legs and pull it up and down the chimney. The birds flapping wings would effectively dislodge soot. A local poultry farmer did not see the humor in my comment and neither did the local PETA people.