One of the world’s hotly-anticipated reunions has arrived: the return of Swedish pop legends, ABBA. After nearly four decades of separating and vowing never to get back together, the iconic group have announced they will be entering a ‘new phase of ABBA’ with a new 10-track album, Voyage – set to be released November 5. The band also unveiled two new singles, ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down.’Their ninth studio album is followed by an upcoming tour that kicks off on 27 May 2022. The revolutionary concert experience will treat fans to digital versions of...