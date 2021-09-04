CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM THE OPINION PAGE — First week of September: The beginning and ending of history’s greatest war

Cover picture for the articleIt lasted almost exactly six years and cost more lives, both military and civilian, than any war in human history. As many as 70 million souls were taken in World War II which officially began with a German aerial barrage in Poland and came to a conclusion on the deck of an American battleship in Tokyo Bay. A showdown between two major groups – the Axis Powers composed of Germany, Italy and Japan and the Allied Powers including primarily Great Britain, France, the United States and Russia.

