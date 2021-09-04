U.S. Congresswoman Cindy: We continue to Monitor ongoing Evacuation Efforts in Afghanistan

(Area) Iowa U.S. District 3 Congresswoman Cindy Axne has been following the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and receiving updates from officials on the ongoing evacuation efforts.

“We have consistent briefings to understand and keep up with where we’re at, and what our military is facing, and the decisions our administration is making to insure we bring every American home that wants to come home,” said Congresswoman Axne.

The Congresswoman says locally her team has been working on letting the local veterans know who is over there and who could be in harm’s way. “There will be a continued effort to bring home any American that wants to come home, as the President indicated in his speech,” said Axne. “This includes any Afghan that wants to leave, and the Taliban has agreed to this. So we’ll continue those efforts to make sure we do get those folks home.”

Axne says they continue to address the counter-terrorism efforts and monitor those threats to Americans in the region and worldwide. “Obviously this is going to ramp up because we don’t have military presence there,” stated Axne.

Congresswoman Axne says she is deeply grateful for the servicemen and women who put their lives on the line over the past 20-years. She is grateful our troops are home and will continue to monitor terrorist threats and remove any Americans or others who helped serve these countries’ service members during this time.