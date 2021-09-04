CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Congresswoman Cindy: We continue to Monitor ongoing Evacuation Efforts in Afghanistan

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQk6Q_0bmUcxbN00

(Area) Iowa U.S. District 3 Congresswoman Cindy Axne has been following the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and receiving updates from officials on the ongoing evacuation efforts.

“We have consistent briefings to understand and keep up with where we’re at, and what our military is facing, and the decisions our administration is making to insure we bring every American home that wants to come home,” said Congresswoman Axne.

The Congresswoman says locally her team has been working on letting the local veterans know who is over there and who could be in harm’s way. “There will be a continued effort to bring home any American that wants to come home, as the President indicated in his speech,” said Axne. “This includes any Afghan that wants to leave, and the Taliban has agreed to this. So we’ll continue those efforts to make sure we do get those folks home.”

Axne says they continue to address the counter-terrorism efforts and monitor those threats to Americans in the region and worldwide. “Obviously this is going to ramp up because we don’t have military presence there,” stated Axne.

Congresswoman Axne says she is deeply grateful for the servicemen and women who put their lives on the line over the past 20-years. She is grateful our troops are home and will continue to monitor terrorist threats and remove any Americans or others who helped serve these countries’ service members during this time.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cindy Axne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Taliban#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

21 more U.S. citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has evacuated 21 more U.S. citizens from Afghanistan, the U.S. State Department announced. The evacuation occurred Friday through a charter flight and overland route, and also included the departure from Afghanistan of 11 lawful permanent residents, the department said. "Specifically, the department assisted...
Foreign PolicyRoll Call Online

House committee demands answers on Afghanistan

The House Armed Services Committee is worried about “catastrophic” consequences if the Taliban has obtained biometric information about Afghans who helped the U.S. war effort. The Taliban may have seized in recent weeks a number of devices storing information about America’s Afghan allies, such as fingerprints, iris scans and biographical...
U.S. Politicswfxrtv.com

U.S. confident Americans left behind in Afghanistan will be evacuated

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban is keeping charter planes carrying both Americans and at-risk Afghans on the ground. On Wednesday, Blinken traveled to Germany to discuss the international efforts to help Afghan refugees. He said he’s confident the roughly 100 Americans left behind will be evacuated.
Militaryokcfox.com

Top US officer: Troops can be proud of Afghanistan evacuation efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer is telling troops who participated in the massive and chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan to hold their heads high and ignore the criticism swirling around about the war and how it ended. In blunt talk to military air crews at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst...
U.S. PoliticsGovExec.com

Secretary of State Blinken Thanks Staff for Afghanistan Evacuation Efforts

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday thanked U.S. diplomatic personnel for their hard work and resilience during the Afghanistan evacuation process. The day before the deadline for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, on August 30, Blinken announced the United States would end its diplomatic presence in Kabul due to security concerns and the political situation in the country. Now, a new office in Doha, Qatar will function similarly to the embassy. Blinken is traveling this week to Qatar and Germany, in part to thank them for their help in the evacuation process from Afghanistan. During a press conference on Tuesday, Blinken noted “this is not the first time that Qatar has stepped up to help in Afghanistan” as it has “facilitated diplomacy between the Taliban and the Afghan government,” at the request of the United States.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Can the U.S. do anything to speed up the stalled Afghanistan evacuation?

The Taliban has halted the departure of at least four chartered flights out of Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport, stranding around 1,000 people, including Americans, seeking to flee the militant group's takeover, The Associated Press reports. Pressure is building for the United States to step in and help with the stalled evacuation, but is there anything the Biden administration can actually do?
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Official: U.S. helps family evacuate Afghanistan

A senior official confirmed Monday that the United States aided the departure of four U.S. from Afghanistan via an overland route, the first such evacuation since the United States withdrew troops from the country last week. A state department spokesperson said that the U.S. “facilitated the safe departure of four...
MilitaryCNBC

U.S. evacuates four more Americans out of Afghanistan, official says

The U.S. facilitated the safe departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan on Monday, a senior State Department official said. "The Taliban was aware and did not impede their transit," the official said. The United States facilitated the safe departure of four American citizens by overland route from Afghanistan on...
Dallas County, IAkniakrls.com

Congresswoman Cindy Axne Hosts Discussion on Rural Issues

Congresswoman Cindy Axne held a listening session along with Congresswoman Cheri Bustos from Illinois regarding their work as co-chairs on the newly launched Rural Reinvestment Task Force, hearing from local officials and members of Iowa’s business, agriculture, energy, health, and educational community about the challenges facing rural America. Congresswoman Axne said the new task force is a way to make sure the rural voices of America are heard.
Presidential Electionleader-call.com

Palazzo calls for the resignation of President Biden, Austin, Milley

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, who represents Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, called for the resignation of President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. The resolutions were introduced in response to the failure of these individuals to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
POTUSNew York Post

No, Mr. President, we won’t ‘move on’ from your Afghanistan disaster

“That was four or five days ago” is quickly becoming the permanent mantra of the Biden administration and its media allies. Journey back a mere two weeks, and you will recall President Joe Biden, in a home-field-advantage interview with George Stephanopoulos, saying those words about the harrowing scenes at the Kabul airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy