Jessica Slaughter is Yuma's first female varsity head football coach and the Hawks are all on board. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - All eyes will be on Jessica Slaughter on Thursday night at Glendale High School as the Gila Ridge Hawks kick off their season on the road against the Cardinals. Slaughter will be coaching her first game as the varsity head coach. She is the first female varsity head football coach in Yuma and third in Arizona history. While she's honored and humbled to have the position, she earned it like anyone else. Despite the hype surrounding her historic hire, her focus is on her team.