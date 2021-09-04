CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Richard Osman: ‘No one’s born a crime writer. I write crime because I read it’

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, Richard Osman tells me, complete strangers shout the words “Helen Mirren” at him in the street. He is tickled, but wonders what other passersby make of it. If they have read one of the million-plus copies that Osman’s debut novel, The Thursday Murder Club, has sold, and if they are as good at lateral thinking as the book’s quartet of senior amateur detectives, they may work out that Mirren is a fantasy casting suggestion for Elizabeth, the ex-spook whose capacity for deductive logic takes centre stage in the next book in the series, The Man Who Died Twice.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Billingham
Person
Val Mcdermid
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Alan Bennett
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Richard Osman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Born A Crime#Murder Club#Hat Trick Productions#Crowdpleasers#House Of Games#The A Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Paula Hawkins on reading mysteries and crime fiction

British author Paula Hawkins’s career was lagging, at best, when she gave fiction one more shot and published “The Girl on the Train” in 2015. The story of an alcoholic woman who thinks she’s seen a murder went on to sell more than 20 million copies and be adapted into a major film starring Emily Blunt. In her newest, “A Slow Fire Burning,” a young man is found gruesomely murdered on a houseboat. Hawkins divides her time between London and Edinburgh.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Why News Reporters Write the Best Crime Novels

Every reader goes through phases with their selection habits. Last year, for example, I wanted as little to do with the modern world as possible, for reasons I’m sure you can understand. I didn’t want to read anything set in the last decade and I certainly didn’t feel like reading any dystopian novels written to reflect an ominous future. I wanted out of these times and, for about nine months, out of this place as well. Escapism. Nostalgia. My fiction intake was a pretty steady diet of P.G. Wodehouse, Nancy Mitford, Evelyn Waugh, Vita Sackville-West and Anthony Powell. I wanted to read about British people from the last century and their very British problems that were sometimes funny, but often just sad enough.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Says BBC Relationship "Not Healed"

The 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who is coming in 2023 and fans are already expecting a special episode to celebrate the event. While the BBC has not announced what the special episode would entail, fans are already speculating that it would be an extra-long standalone story featuring multiple Doctors meeting up. However, Christopher Eccleston has already said it was unlikely that he would return to play the 9th Doctor, the one who relaunched the show back in 2005. The Radio Times reported that during a Q&A at Dragon Con, Eccleston said a 60th-anniversary return was "doubtful", saying "my relationship with the BBC over Doctor Who has not healed."
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Solly McLeod & Sophie Wilde Starring In ‘Tom Jones’ Reimagining For Masterpiece, Mammoth Screen & ITV

Solly McLeod (The Rising) and Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me) will lead the cast of Tom Jones, a four-part period TV series reimagining Henry Fielding’s classic novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling. The project comes from Mammoth Screen (Poldark), PBS’ Masterpiece and ITV. Masterpiece was previously the U.S. home of ITV’s hit period show Downton Abbey. First published in 1749, Tom Jones is the scandalous tale of a young man’s attempt to find a place in the world. It is widely regarded as a British classic and has been adapted previously, most notably in the 1963 feature film version starring Albert Finney as the titular character. Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair) wrote the series. Georgia Parris (Mari) is directing, Benjamin Greenacre is producing. Executive producers are James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Polly Hill for ITV. The series has backing from Northern Ireland Screen and will shoot in and around Belfast this fall.
TV ShowsGrazia

Just The Funniest Reactions To The Love Island Talent Show Last Night

Remember a few days ago when we were debating whether Liberty Poole’s intervention from the girls was the most awkward Love Island moment of all time? Yeah, it’s not. After last night’s episode, there could only be one winner: the Love Island talent show. From Faye Winter’s roast to Teddy...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

As confirmed by his family members, the late Sydney-based New Zealand actor 'had been struggling with the resurfacing of old scars and trauma from high school.'. AceShowbiz - Francis "Frankie" Mossman has passed away. The actor, who was known for his role on "Spartacus: Blood and Sand", died after revealing that he endured "so much pain." He was 33 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy