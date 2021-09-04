The '90s butterfly – Dua Lipa's favourite Y2K fashion trend – will be fluttering into your wardrobe this season
The butterfly motif is experiencing something of a renaissance of late – the most recent in a long line of Y2K trends to make an appearance not only in our wardrobes, but our makeup routines, too. (ICYMI: Y2K is shorthand for the "year 2000" and the aesthetic is *everywhere* on TikTok). The resin ring trend - as adored by Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa - came first, but it wasn't long before we started recreating Britney's iconic 90s pigtails, swiping on bold blue eyeshadow like there was no tomorrow and even playing around with a thinner eyebrow shape. Yes, really.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
