CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The '90s butterfly – Dua Lipa's favourite Y2K fashion trend – will be fluttering into your wardrobe this season

By Sophie Cockett
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe butterfly motif is experiencing something of a renaissance of late – the most recent in a long line of Y2K trends to make an appearance not only in our wardrobes, but our makeup routines, too. (ICYMI: Y2K is shorthand for the "year 2000" and the aesthetic is *everywhere* on TikTok). The resin ring trend - as adored by Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa - came first, but it wasn't long before we started recreating Britney's iconic 90s pigtails, swiping on bold blue eyeshadow like there was no tomorrow and even playing around with a thinner eyebrow shape. Yes, really.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Y2k#Butterflies#Icymi#Tiktok#Asos#Urban Outfitters#Glamour Uk Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are sister in-laws and BFFs

Dua Lipa has a close relationship with the Hadids. Not only is she dating Anwar Hadid, the youngest sibling of the famous supermodel sisters, but she’s also close friends with Bella and Gigi. RELATED: Bella Hadid hopes Vivienne Westwood will design her wedding dress ...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Bella Hadid & Dua Lipa Are Fully On Board With The Swiss Cheese-Inspired Look

No trend has had a stronger grip on fashion as of late than cutouts. Many fashion lovers will point to the midriff-flossing designs from 2020 for kickstarting this playful, revealing detail. From there, you may recall the succeeding adaptation of the style, string cutouts, which ushered in a new phase of the trend that transcended beyond flossy strands encasing your torso. Now, you’ll find the look via hip slits (Megan Fox’s Jacqemus skirt is an excellent representation of the design), and, as Bella Hadid’s blue cutout bodysuit demonstrates, graphic lines of teardrop-shaped keyholes. Or, if you’re a charcuterie board connoisseur, the look might conjure up images of Swiss cheese.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Dua Lipa Is About to Cause Another Corset Shortage

Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Is Edgy Chic in a Simple Black Dress, a Green Coat and Black Croc-Embossed Boots

Dua Lipa gives a lesson in chic elegance with her latest look. The “Levitating” singer posted a photo set today, which captured many different moments in the pop star’s life. For the lead ensemble, she sported a black edgy dress which featured a square neckline and a couple of slits on the skirt portion of the dress. Yesterday, the star sported the same frock while out and about shopping. For this post, she paired the simple little black dress with a green jacket that was effervescent and eye-catching. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) To...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Dua Lipa Wore the Same Cow-Print Dress as North West

Is Dua Lipa's style inspiration the one and only North West? Judging from one of her recent looks, maybe!. On August 25, Dua posted a gallery of pics in a neon green cow-print mini dress with a cutout back and matching bag. We couldn't help but notice that the eye-catching piece looked a bit familiar, and after a quick jaunt through Kim Kardashian West's Instagram, we spotted it — North wore the very same dress to celebrate her seventh birthday in Wyoming last year.
Designers & Collectionsmovin925.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Dua Lipa takes on the great outdoors in a crop top you need to see to believe

Dua Lipa is swinging into the end of summer (literally) in an ab-baring look we want in our closets asap. The Love Again songstress made fans swoon yet again when she shared a video that showed her swinging from a tree trunk wearing a black puffer coat with a strappy pink and red crop top tucked underneath that crossed over her toned midriff.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Parents’ Night Out! Halsey and Boyfriend Alev Aydin Look Stylish at New York Fashion Week

The coolest couple around! Halsey and their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, looked incredibly stylish while stepping out at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 8. The “Bells in Santa Fe” artist, 26, and the film producer, 37, who welcomed newborn Ender in July, attended an event hosted by none other than supermodel Bella Hadid. Halsey wore a red and black corset top paired with red and black flared cargo pants and heels. For Alev’s part, he rocked a distressed graphic tee and velvet pants.
Hair Carethezoereport.com

This Stunning Long Hair Trend For Fall Couldn't Be Easier To Style

There will always be pros and cons to every hair length — be it be short, medium, or long. When it comes to long hair, you know the drill: it takes a bit more (OK, fine, a lot more) time to blow-dry — with a pool of unwanted sweat a factor of the process. But, the upside here is there are tons of hairstyles that you can play around with, and plenty of them are extremely low-maintenance. So, if you’re on a mission this upcoming season to get out of that messy bun hair rut, you’ve come to the right place. According to experts, the fall 2021 trends for Rapunzel-like strands run the gamut from cool bun knots to ‘70s-inspired shags.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Design Theory: How Ian Charms Became One of Dua Lipa’s Favorite Jewelry Brands

Click here to read the full article. When Lisa Sahakian found out she would no longer be paid overtime at her job, she decided to pursue a side hustle to make more money. She started making charm necklaces for her boyfriend, then her friends and eventually her friends’ friends.More from WWDArchival Images From DNR: Street Style, Retailers and StoresBehind the Scenes Photos from the 2022 Pirelli CalendarStandout Fashion Moments from the 2021 NBA Draft: See the Photos Though she had no experience making jewelry — she barely wore much of it — Sahakian has found success in creating charm bracelets, necklaces and...
RetailPosted by
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Does Some Retail Therapy in a Black Maxi Dress & Croc-Embossed Boots

Dua Lipa is not waiting for fashion week to don her collection of knee-high boots. Lately, the 26-year-old celebrity has been seen celebrating and enjoying her Leo season with elegant ensembles and sky-high boots. In one of her London outings this week, the pop singer was seen leaving the Browns store in London wearing a luxurious outfit that might as well become a fall staple — the brick-and-mortar is known for selling top designer brands and luxury goods. If you’ve been following Lipa’s birthday shenanigans, you can notice that the croc-embossed knee-high boots have become her favorite footwear choice. The Paris Texas...
YogaPosted by
Footwear News

Dua Lipa’s Cutout Bodysuit, Stretchy Yoga Pants & Wild Metallic Brogues Make a Case for Bold Style

Dua Lipa is proving that even sportswear may never go out of style. The “Physical” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her enjoying various moments of her day. For the ensemble, Dua Lipa broke out a monochromatic black look that incorporated a peek-a-boo bodysuit and flared stretch pants; she then accessorized the outfit with an oversized fuzzy leopard-print hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) Shoe-wise, Lipa donned a unique pair of metallic Raf Simons brogues that gave the look an ultimate sporty edge for a nice contrast with the rest of...
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Milkmaid dresses are the universally flattering fashion trend that will seamlessly take your wardrobe from summer to autumn

When it comes to dresses, there are those of us who absolutely live in them and others who just can't seem to make them work. Sure, they're easy to throw on for a night out or for dinner with friends, but when it comes to a more casual, daytime look a whole new approach is required. Which is why so many find jeans a much easier go-to...
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Dua Lipa's best red carpet outfits

If you were tasked with picking a favourite Dua Lipa outfit, chances are, you wouldn't know where to start. The reason being, the singer has so many incredible looks, both on and off the red carpet, that there are simply too many to choose from - the sign of a fashion icon, amiright?
Designers & Collectionsphillystylemag.com

Fashion Guru Katie Sands Reveals Her Favorite Fall 2021 Trends

Some people are looking forward to Fall for the foliage and Pumpkin-Spiced products, but we’re in it for the fashion. We sat down with Katie Sands, successfully-smart entrepreneur, go-to influencer, content creator, and Amazon Live’s Style Host, for her favorite Fall trends. With over 282K Instagram followers, Katie is a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Très Chic — Dua Lipa Ditched Colorful Nail Art For a Classic Deep French Manicure

When Dua Lipa shares one of her showstopping mirror selfies, it's really a toss up of where to look first. Her long braids? Her cute earrings? Her cropped sweater? This time, our eyes went straight to her trendy French manicure. In her most recent collection of Instagram photos, Lipa shared a close-up look at her nails, and after seeing how she put a twist on the classic nail design, we're ready to bring a screenshot directly to our manicurist. Her long, square nails were shaped with round corners and had deep white tips. Très chic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy