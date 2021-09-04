The '90s butterfly – Dua Lipa's favourite Y2K fashion trend – will be fluttering into your wardrobe this season

There will always be pros and cons to every hair length — be it be short, medium, or long. When it comes to long hair, you know the drill: it takes a bit more (OK, fine, a lot more) time to blow-dry — with a pool of unwanted sweat a factor of the process. But, the upside here is there are tons of hairstyles that you can play around with, and plenty of them are extremely low-maintenance. So, if you’re on a mission this upcoming season to get out of that messy bun hair rut, you’ve come to the right place. According to experts, the fall 2021 trends for Rapunzel-like strands run the gamut from cool bun knots to ‘70s-inspired shags.