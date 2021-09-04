CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Names and faces

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article• A Banksy artwork that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million is up for sale again -- at several times the previous price. Auctioneer Sotheby's said Friday that "Love Is in the Bin" will be offered at a sale in London on Oct. 14. The piece has a pre-sale estimate of $5.5 million to $8.3 million. It consists of a half-shredded canvas bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. Then known as "Girl With Balloon," the work was sold at Sotheby's in October 2018. Just as an anonymous European buyer made the winning bid, a hidden shredder embedded in the frame by Banksy whirred to life, leaving half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips. The buyer decided to go through with the purchase -- a decision that would be vindicated if the picture achieves its estimated price. "'Love Is in the Bin' was born of the most spectacular artistic happening of the 21st century," said Alex Branczik, Sotheby's chairman of Modern and Contemporary Art. "When 'Girl With Balloon' 'self-destructed' in our saleroom, Banksy sparked a global sensation that has since become a cultural phenomenon." Banksy, who has never confirmed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world's best-known artists. His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words, "Laugh now, but one day I'll be in charge." "Girl With Balloon" was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy's best-known images.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Brian Selznick
Person
Gwendoline Christie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Book#Friendship#Netflix Series##Sotheby#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Beauty & FashionDen of Geek

Last Night in Soho Review: Edgar Wright Horror Movie Haunted with ’60s Style

The incredible trailer for Last Night in Soho dropped in the middle of the pandemic like an oasis in a desert for cinema-starved folks longing for bold, original films. Looking back, it seemed impossible that Edgar Wright’s latest creation would be able to live up to the impossibly high standards set for it. But Last Night in Soho manages to be part charming and part chilling in its exploration of a very specific 1960s, giallo-inspired aesthetic. It’s a kaleidoscopic flurry of colors and images, and even as it perhaps loses the thread when it’s asked to make sense of itself, it’s still no less appealing. Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy likewise dazzle in the two leading roles of Eloise and Sandie, bringing emotional context to the fractured narrative through the sheer force of their magnetism.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Winona Ryder Gets Banned From Drew Barrymore’s Show

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Drew Barrymore doesn’t want Winona Ryder to ever come on her show. According to the tabloid’s “sources,” the actresses have had a long-standing rivalry that began in the early ’90s when they were pursuing many of the same roles. “They both were...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z. Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Harrison Ford Movie Is Coming To Netflix Next Month

Harrison Ford fans can catch his classic sci-fi film Blade Runner: The Final Cut next month on Netflix. Blade Runner is one of the most iconic sci-fi films of all time, starring Harrison Ford as a former police officer turned blade runner Rick Deckard in 2019 Los Angeles. Deckard is tasked with destroying four bioengineered humanoids, called replicants, but soon finds himself involved with a replicant that believes she is human.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Johnny Depp thanked his fans for their support: “They are warriors”

The life of Johnny Depp changed completely from his marriage to Amber Heard. While at first they seemed like the perfect couple, they parted abruptly and conflictively. In fact, since their divorce in 2017 they are still in legal battle. And, of course, his fans have taken sides for each of his idols. In the case of Depp, this Thursday a group of followers were present to offer their support in London.

Comments / 0

Community Policy