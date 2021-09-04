CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

In the news

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Vyvianna Quinonez of Antelope, Calif., accused of repeatedly punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant as a plane descended into a San Diego airport, faces up to 30 years in prison after being charged with two federal felonies: assault and interfering with a flight crew. • Benjamin Dagley, 54, of...

www.arkansasonline.com

Public SafetySacramento Bee

Facing murder charges, Tennessee couple tries stealing yacht in California, DA says

A couple arrested in California earlier this year after police said they tried to steal a yacht have been charged with the murder of a 63-year-old grandmother in Tennessee. Juamark Ryans, 25, was extradited to Shelby County this week on charges of first-degree murder, District Attorney Amy Weirich said Wednesday in a news release. His girlfriend, 20-year-old Kiawana Haynes, was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

2 friends recall NYC attacks, day towers fell, debris rained

LITTLE ROCK -- Nancy Ryburn is the woman from Pine Bluff who made it big in New York. Life took her from her days growing up on Laurel Street through her 1970 graduation from Pine Bluff High School to journalism school at Henderson State University, although she switched her major to theater by her senior year. With a master's degree in communications from Louisiana State University, Ryburn set sail on her career as a teacher, first in high school English and then in community college communications courses in Chicago.
Omaha, NEPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Omaha Man Repeatedly Hanged Girlfriend’s Daughter, Filmed It, Then Blamed Meth

A Nebraska judge has sentenced a man to up to 52 years in prison for repeatedly hanging a 2-year-old by the neck until she choked and lost consciousness. The little girl, who survived, is the daughter of the man’s ex-girlfriend. David J. Coleman, 38, strangled her twice on December 14, videotaping his actions then blaming meth for the attacks. “It has changed this child’s life in ways we may never know,” a local prosecutor said. “How she survived this torture is a mystery. But she did.”
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Fort Smith, ARmyarklamiss.com

9/11: Fort Smith woman captured iconic photos of act of terror

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While most Americans watched the events of September 11, 2001, unfold on live television, Carmen Taylor saw it happen right above her. The Fort Smith woman wasn’t even supposed to be in New York City that day. Previous travel plans she and her husband had...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...

