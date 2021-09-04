Letters to the Editor: Call on Congress to repeal WEP; ‘Redefining work to save the planet’ response

Budget reconciliation: you’ve heard about it in the news for weeks and now it’s here. What’s this all about? In a nutshell, Democrats are attempting to pass a partisan, $3.5 trillion spending package chocked full of socialist policies which will be the largest expansion of the federal government since the expansion of the federal government under Lyndon Johnson. This week, portions of the legislation were brought up before two committees I serve on. To quote former Senator Dirksen: “a billion here and a billion there and pretty soon you’re talking real money!”