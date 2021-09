High-horsepower drag races are always a thrill to watch. Even more so to participate in, but instead, I am sitting here writing about it. In any case, it’s always interesting to see which drivetrain layout is best at a certain power level, and once again, Carwow happily obliges. In this case, we have three cars with over 1,000 horsepower that differ in the way they deliver power to the ground – a Nissan GT-R, Audi R8, and a McLaren 720S.