Laboring hypocrisy

Since we are on the cusp of Labor Day, have you ever noticed when leftists gather, COVID precautions are never – belabored. When Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday last month, hundreds of his prized friends, many of whom claim to be ardent global warming disciples, arrived by private jet on Martha’s Vineyard forgetting to pack their masks. Granted, you only turn 60 once unless, of course, you are Nancy Pelosi. The Speaker of the House was busy cavorting with unmasked, deep pocketed political donors as thousands of Americans were still mired in chaos in Afghanistan.

