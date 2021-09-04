CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The letter of the month beseeches us to welcome Afghan refugees | Letters

Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9MZQ_0bmUb6JG00
Afghan refugee Aqsa Sadat, 6, quietly sits on a bed furnished by the members of Helping El Cajon Refugees group on Facebook on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in El Cajon, California. [ IRFAN KHAN | Los Angeles Times ]

Afghan immigrants will make us better

August letter of the month

As a Vietnam vet I feel empathy for my brothers and sisters who served in Afghanistan. I remember the feeling, watching Vietnamese hang from the skids of the helicopters evacuating the American Embassy in Saigon. Now the pundits and public try to dissect the situation for blame. I’m over the blame game already. It was a bipartisan national mistake. So, what does the future hold? I’m here to point out that while the suffering we’ve witnessed this past week has been horrible, there is at least one bright ray of hope. My recovery came when I thought about the Vietnamese who surround me. (Full disclosure, my sister-in-law is Vietnamese.) Several times each week on my morning walk I pass a Vietnamese church. We also have a majestic Buddhist temple largely built by the Vietnamese. We see the Vietnamese markets and who among us has not met successful, kind Vietnamese who make such a great contribution to our community? Many are doctors, dentists and other professionals. I see these wonderful people making St. Petersburg a better place to live. I was not a sucker, nor were the men and women who went to Afghanistan. The wave of refugees to come will enhance, not diminish, us. We should not bring the Afghans here out of simple guilt. We should rejoice in the work ethic and appreciation the Afghans will bring to our nation. They will make us better.

Lee Nolan, St. Petersburg

Protecting kids

The Guardians ad Litem program

As Guardians ad Litem, our goal is to connect vulnerable children and families with the services and supports they need. That’s why we remember September is National Suicide Prevention Month. The Guardian ad Litem program represents abused, abandoned and neglected children in dependency court. Children and teens in foster care are two and a half times more likely than other youth to seriously consider suicide, and four times more likely to try it. Suicide prevention is part of mandatory training for staff and volunteer advocates. A volunteer will get to know the child and visit and support them throughout the case. They provide information and recommendations to judges as part of our multidisciplinary team, which includes a social worker and an attorney. They are trained to identify the suicide warning signs and help children and teens in crisis receive options to cope with anxiety and depression. Another key to children’s recovery from trauma is having a stable, caring adult in their lives. Guardians are consistent role models they can trust to act in their best interests. We have seen the difference a mentor can make in a child’s life. You can help. To learn more about becoming a Guardian ad Litem volunteer, please call 1-866-341-1425 or visit www.guardianadlitem.org. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741 to contact a free, trained crisis counselor.

The writer is chief innovation officer of Florida Guardian ad Litem.

We both had abortions

Florida might be next to limit freedom of choice | Editorial, Sept. 3

There’s a Portuguese saying that my wife uses to describe me: “You have your butt to the moon.” It means that I’m very lucky, a trait that runs in my family. My grandmother has also been very lucky in her life. We have many things in common, but one of the most surprising is that we’ve both had illegal abortions. She was 17 years old. It was before Roe v. Wade, and the man who got her pregnant was much older. At his insistence, he arranged for her to get an abortion with a local doctor, who scolded her during the procedure. Even at 90, she feels that stigma. I was 22 years old, traveling in Colombia. When I realized I was pregnant in Bogota, I had no desire to have a child. Abortion was and is illegal in Colombia except in instances of rape, medical complications or incest. I went to the first place that a friend suggested. It happened to be a legal facility. The doctors and nurses, while risking their livelihoods, treated me with the utmost respect. Lucky is sometimes another word for white privilege. What do these two stories have in common? We were both vulnerable but benefited from several types of privilege and were both treated by licensed medical doctors who were committing a crime. The abortion ban in Texas will disproportionately affect people of color and the poor. These types of bans do not stop abortions. They make them more dangerous.

Gillian Seymour, St. Petersburg

The right decision

Supreme Court silent on Texas’ new abortion law | Sept. 2

Thank you, Texas, for telling the world that a human life is worth even more than the whale and manatee. How many future dedicated physicians, nurses, teachers, statesmen, leaders, laborers, taxpayers and many other categories of present short-handedness were snuffed out in the 60 million lives destroyed from abortion since 1973′s greatly misguided Roe v. Wade decision?

Larry Goodman, Temple Terrace

Comments / 1

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Colombia#Vietnam Vet#Vietnamese#Buddhist#Afghans#Florida Guardian#Editorial#Portuguese#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
RelationshipsTODAY.com

How to adopt Afghan refugee children

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has left thousands of refugees with no place to turn, many of them children. "No one chooses to become a refugee. Refugees are human beings like all of us who are forced to run for their lives to escape war, violence or persecution," Christopher Boian, senior communications officer for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Washington, D.C., told TODAY Parents.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Xin Xin

Phoenix is welcoming Afghan refugees, and it is happening across America

A U.S. Army medic treats an Afghan child for a sunburn.ISAF Headquarters Public Affairs Office from Kabul, Afghanistan. “Even the most right-leaning isolationists within our sphere recognize the level of responsibility that America has to people who sacrificed for the nation’s interest,” said Caleb Campbell, the evangelical church’s lead pastor.
ImmigrationPosted by
CBS DFW

Refugee Services Of Texas Prepares To Resettle 574 Afghan Refugees By Sept. 30

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Refugee Services of Texas has already welcomed 75 Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders, their spouses and children. And by the end of September, the organization says 574 will have resettled in the state. Demonstrators protest against Taliban rule in Afghanistan and the treatment of Afghan asylum seekers in India outside the office of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (credit: T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images) RST is working with the U.S. government to offer protection and resettlement of the hundreds of Afghans refugees fleeing their country now that the Taliban have taken over. It said all Afghans who have received SIVs have undergone security background checks and health screenings. Here is a breakdown of how SIV holders were placed in four different Texas cities. Thirty-five went to Austin, 19 to Dallas, 10 are in Fort Worth and 11 were resettled to Houston, according to Russell Smith, LMSW, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas.    
ImmigrationPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

How people in the US can help arriving Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON — As Americans across the country watch the situation in Afghanistan grow more chaotic, many are likely wondering how to help the thousands of Afghan nationals who have fled their country. [ Kabul attack: US service member death toll rises to 13 (live updates) ]. Earlier this week, planes...
LifestylePosted by
The Atlantic

When the Refugees Landed

The very first United Airlines evacuation flight from Ramstein Air Base, in Germany, on Sunday had 300 passengers on board, and those passengers had many questions. Some wondered where the flight was headed and how long the trip would be. Others asked crew members where their luggage was, whether it had made it out of Hamid Karzai International Airport, and whether it would catch up to them in America. Many people asked about the Wi-Fi; it wasn’t working, so they couldn’t tell their family members that they were alive. A few asked for medical attention: One person had sliced open his foot running barefoot toward the airport in Kabul; another person had broken a leg in the crush of the crowd. Children begged flight attendants for bread and candy.
ImmigrationWashingtonian.com

You Can Help Afghan Refugees Get Resettled in the DC Area

Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area was already planning to help resettle a lot of Afghan people who’d worked alongside the US military and US government in Iraq before next month, but the fall of Kabul has added extra urgency. “We’ve had about 115 arrivals already. I think we’re expecting another 150″ at the moment, says Kristyn Peck, the group’s CEO. “It’s changing every minute.”
PoliticsNBC Chicago

‘It Is Our Duty': Americans Help Afghans Resettle in New Homeland

Pleas for help from Afghans have been filling up Caroline Clarin’s phone for days as she works from her rural Minnesota home and tries to provide hope to those who ping heart-wrenching messages of desperation from a world away. Since 2017, Clarin, who ran a U.S. Department of Agriculture program...
ImmigrationImperial Valley Press Online

Can we trust Biden to vet Afghan refugees?

No sooner had the Taliban taken control of Kabul than the establishment demanded that thousands of Afghans be given immediate U.S. resettlement privileges. Allegedly, and likely at least partially accurate, some Afghans are friendly to the U.S. government, and worked with American military. Now, so goes the standard patter, with our allies’ lives reportedly endangered, the Biden administration has a moral duty to invite them to America to find safe haven.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reason.com

The Case for Accepting Afghan Refugees

There is deep division over many aspects of the debacle currently unfolding in Afghanistan. It may be a long time before we come to any kind of consensus on the rights and wrongs of the US-led military action in that country. But one issue on which there is relatively broad agreement is the moral imperative of allowing entry to Afghan refugees fleeing the reinstalled Taliban regime, particularly those who aided US forces, or worked to promote human rights. Polls show widespread support for this idea, and even many Republican governors (representatives of a party hostile to many other types of migrants and refugees) have come out in favor of it.
ImmigrationBoston Globe

On Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, which America will prevail?

President Biden’s message on Afghan refugees on Sunday contained a telling, if not new, incongruity. Yes, he made it clear they are welcome here. “[W]e will welcome these Afghans, who helped us in the war effort over the last 20 years, to their new home in the United States of America. Because that’s who we are. That’s what America is.” However, Biden felt compelled to note that the refugees will be thoroughly vetted and that “planes taking off from Kabul are not flying directly to the United States. They’re landing at US military bases and transit centers around the world.”
ImmigrationABC 33/40 News

'This is about the promise of America': Groups prepare to aid Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As the Biden administration scrambles to get Americans and vulnerable Afghans onto flights out of Kabul before the end of the month, local governments and resettlement agencies in the United States are preparing for an influx of thousands of refugees fleeing the chaos of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. Utah...
ImmigrationVox

The US needs to meet its moral obligation to Afghan refugees

After the fall of Saigon in 1975, the US took in more than 100,000 Vietnamese refugees in less than a year, a policy the government desperately needs to learn from as it deals with the impact of withdrawing from Afghanistan. With the Taliban regaining power, thousands of Afghans are poised...
ImmigrationKATU.com

Local Vietnamese Americans host, sponsor Afghan refugee families

An urgent push is underway to help resettle Afghan refugees. Right now families are needed to help host and sponsor them once they arrive in the U.S.. Washington State was one of the first to resettle Vietnamese refugees after the Fall of Saigon in 1975. Now Vietnamese Americans here are offering to help.
Presidential ElectionDaily Beast

The Internet Isn’t Waiting for President Biden to Help Afghan Refugees

News travels fast on social media, and apparently—when it comes to trying to help the people of Afghanistan—so does philanthropy. While international relations don’t always dominate social media platforms like Instagram the way that funny memes, food pics, and vids and movie voiceovers do, the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and what’s happening in Kabul have hit a sore spot among digital natives and nomads like millennial and Gen Z Americans who have had the “War on Terror” as the backdrop to their youth for 20 years. Not to mention that two-thirds of Americans polled by the Associated Press think the two-decades-long Afghanistan war was a waste of time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy