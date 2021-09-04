New York Giants to retire Michael Strahan’s No. 92 in November

The New York Giants will retire Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s No. 92 during a halftime ceremony on Nov. 28.

The Giants play the Philadelphia Eagles that day.

Strahan spent his entire 15-year career with the Giants and owns the NFL single-season sack record of 22.5, which he set in 2001. He earned Defensive Player of the Year honors after the season.

No player has worn No. 92 with the Giants since Strahan retired in 2007.

“Michael Strahan was one of the greatest players in franchise history,” Giants co-owner John Mara said in a statement. “He deserves to have his number retired as other Giants immortals have, including Mel Hein, Frank Gifford and Lawrence Taylor.

“Michael’s career was defined by his achievements, his consistency and his leadership. Very few defensive ends played the position as well as Michael. He was a tremendous run defender as well as a great pass rusher. And he realized a goal every player aspires to, but few achieve, winning a Super Bowl in his final game.

“We are grateful for all his contributions and are happy to officially say no Giants player will ever wear No. 92 again.”

Strahan finished his career with 141.5 sacks. He was a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

The Giants are also retiring Eli Manning’s No. 10 on Sept. 26.

