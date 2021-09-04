Leon Bridges went "Beyond" with high energy Summerfest performance
What began as a rainy afternoon and evening on Friday warmed up nicely as crowds gathered for Leon Bridges' sold out show at the BMO Harris Pavilion. The Summerfest show was a precursor to the (sold out) Gold-Diggers Sound Tour, which kicks off Sept. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee. It also marked his second performance at the BMO Harris Pavilion, where he performed as part of his “Good Thing” tour in September of 2018.onmilwaukee.com
