CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Leon Bridges went "Beyond" with high energy Summerfest performance

By Lori Fredrich Photography: Ty Helbach
On Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat began as a rainy afternoon and evening on Friday warmed up nicely as crowds gathered for Leon Bridges' sold out show at the BMO Harris Pavilion. The Summerfest show was a precursor to the (sold out) Gold-Diggers Sound Tour, which kicks off Sept. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee. It also marked his second performance at the BMO Harris Pavilion, where he performed as part of his “Good Thing” tour in September of 2018.

onmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Bridges
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Summerfest#Texas Sun#The Bmo Harris Pavilion#Gold Diggers Sound#Southern#Riverside Theater#Stetson#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionbreakingandentering.net

REVIEW: Fousheé At Summerfest

It feels good to be back. Back to writing about music. Back to Summerfest. Back to discovering new and upcoming artists to talk about. Last night I checked out up and coming artist FOUSHEÉ (pronounced foo-shay) at the Johnson Controls World Stage to a humble crowd. The young artist just dropped her first album and is known for her song “Deep End” of TikTok fame. I don’t think I’ve ever used this word to describe any show, but it was cute. It was clear that she is doing what she loves and is just so happy to be on the stage showcasing her music. That being said it was a evident there were some nerves that were worked through in the first few songs that added to the overall experience.
MusicPosted by
EDNPub

Live Music by Greg Nestler

Musician Greg Nestler performs live in the Market Alley on Saturday, August 14. Greg interweaves soulful vocals and dynamic guitar playing which keeps bringing audiences back. Greg and his band have been delivering their fiery blend of soul/rock to audiences throughout the Northwest. Kick back with a beer in hand and enjoy some great tunes.
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Leon Bridges, Khruangbin, Mdou Moctar Announce Local Shows

The bummer news that rain from Hurricane Ida turned The Bonnaroo Farm into a swamp and forced the cancellation of the long-awaited Bonnaroo 2021 has at least something of a silver lining. As when Pilgrimage got rained out in 2018, some artists who were already in the area have booked last-minute shows in Nashville.
MusicWashington Post

Blues rock guitarist Tom Principato celebrates a half-century in the music biz

On Sept. 3, Tom Principato is releasing a double-CD set of unreleased tracks called “50 Years Live.” That’s right: the Northern Virginia guitar hero has been a professional musician for a half-century, ever since he drove his old Rambler from Falls Church to Boston in January 1971. Once there, he landed a job with the James Montgomery Blues Band, and he never really stopped playing live till last year’s pandemic forced him to stay home.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Guide to local music at Summerfest, week 2

Here’s an easy-to-skim list of local music scheduled for the second weekend of the Big Gig accurate at the time of publication. This article will be updated throughout the week. See ya at the Big Gig, Milwaukee!. Thursday, Sept. 9. BMO Harris Pavilion. 2 p.m. Boomer Nation. 6 p.m. The...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

The power of positivity fuels Nelly's enthusiastic Summerfest set

You know how I can tell Nelly was excited to be in Milwaukee on Friday night, performing at the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest? The hip-hop star seemingly came out early. Sure, maybe only by a minute or two if my glance at the clock was accurate, getting the night off to a booming start – but how many times does a headliner act come out earlier than expected rather than later?
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Jason Isbell Electrifies GR Crowd With Stones Tribute

Jason invited opening act Brittney Spencer up on stage Friday night at DeVos Place for a Charlie Watts memorial that was nothing short of amazing. Isbell, the Americana artist whose story songs about life growing up and his struggles with addiction have garnered him a small but solid following. Friday...
Bakersfield, CAoffbeat.com

Gregory Porter talks back

Gregory Porter has earned fans throughout the world with his embracing baritone and genre-inclusive style. A two-time Grammy Award winner in the best jazz vocal album category, he’s also received Grammy nominations for best R&B album and best traditional R&B vocal performance. Rhythm and blues, blues, gospel, soul and jazz are all in Porter’s musical DNA.
Musicriffmagazine.com

Tuesday Tracks: Your Weekly New Music Discovery – Aug. 31

The modern brilliance of Fantastic Negrito, a ’90s throwback by Wage War, an ’80s revival by Men Without Hats, the country stylings of Hayes Carll and the Read Southall Band, and the old-school soul of Carter Ace make up this week’s Tuesday Tracks selections. Fantastic Negrito with Miko Marks, “Rolling...
MusicOn Milwaukee

No need to deny it: Shaggy's Big Gig set was a blast

It always feels like a risk when you see an artist whose claim to fame came decades ago and who was most famous for just a song or two. Will the audience be into it – or will they just be comatose until the hit arrives? Will the performer be into it – or will it just be a paycheck?
MusicPosted by
BET

Chance The Rapper To Headline Summerfest In First And Only Performance Of 2021

Chicago rapper and three-time Grammy winner, Chance The Rapper will be performing his first concert since March 2020 this Friday (Sept. 3) as the headliner for Summerfest 2021, billed as the world’s largest music festival at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee. “I'm excited because I am a performer....
CelebritiesPosted by
defpen

Chloe Bailey Shares The ‘Have Mercy’ Trailer

For nearly a decade, Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey have stood together as the talented duo known as Chloe x Halle. Together, they have earned four GRAMMY nominations and sold countless albums. While the two have no intention of separating musically, they are starting to showcase their individual talents more often. Last year, Halle Bailey spent a good amount of time away from her older sister as she filmed The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chloe Bailey was getting comfortable in the studio with Yung Bleu, 6LACK, Murda Beatz and a number of other talented acts. Through her work, he landed a solo performance spot at Sunday’s VMAs and H.E.R’s Lights On Festival. To get fans ready for her solo act, she plans on releasing new music this Friday.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy