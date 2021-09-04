Leon Bridges went "Beyond" with high energy Summerfest performance

It feels good to be back. Back to writing about music. Back to Summerfest. Back to discovering new and upcoming artists to talk about. Last night I checked out up and coming artist FOUSHEÉ (pronounced foo-shay) at the Johnson Controls World Stage to a humble crowd. The young artist just dropped her first album and is known for her song “Deep End” of TikTok fame. I don’t think I’ve ever used this word to describe any show, but it was cute. It was clear that she is doing what she loves and is just so happy to be on the stage showcasing her music. That being said it was a evident there were some nerves that were worked through in the first few songs that added to the overall experience.