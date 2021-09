Novak Djokovic said he will treat Sunday’s US Open final “like it is the last match of my career” after battling to a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev. Defeat by the German earlier this summer denied Djokovic the chance to become the first man to complete the Golden Slam of all four major titles and Olympic singles gold, but the main carrot of the calendar Grand Slam and a 21st slam title are now only one match away.