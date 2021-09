On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack we asked community members to share their thoughts and memories of that tragic day. I was 11 years old and in sixth-grade homeroom at Portsmouth Middle School. The room was loud as class hadn't started. Kids were chatting and doodling on their homemade book covers. The teacher across the hall gestured for my teacher to come to the hallway. Her face was white and she looked confused. A few moments later, another teacher wheeled a high table with a TV into our classroom, when he plugged it in the news station came on with "Breaking News: Explosion at World Trade Centers."