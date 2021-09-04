CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Kessler Likens His New App to ‘Visual Twitter’

By Dan O'Brien
businessjournaldaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The CEO of a Los Angeles-based venture capital firm with ties to the Mahoning Valley has launched a new social media app. The new app, MEL Talk, is essentially a “visual Twitter,” says Brian Kessler of SBL Venture Capital LLC. The platform allows users to pose a question via video, and others to respond with their own video.

businessjournaldaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Mono#Cultivator#Screenshot#Sbl Venture Capital Llc#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
CBS News

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has removed 18 million posts with COVID misinformation, but won't say how many people viewed them

Watch more of Gayle King's exclusive interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on "CBS This Morning" Thursday, when Zuckerberg will reveal a major company announcement. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant has removed 18 million posts containing misinformation about COVID-19, but would not say how many times the posts had been viewed or shared.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Facebook’s app could soon see video and voice calls added

Years after removing direct messaging features from the main Facebook app, the social media giant looks to be considering their return as it tests the addition of voice and video calls to Facebook, according to Bloomberg. Facebook users were previously only able to make voice and video calls to other...
Internetprotocol.com

An unfiltered look at Facebook

Good morning! This Monday, what we learned from an unreleased Facebook report, a judge ruled against Prop. 22, and Google Health is no more. Facebook wants to be more open. Or so said Mark Zuckerberg in 2020: "My goal for this next decade isn't to be liked," he said on an earnings call, "but to be understood." But it turns out the truth isn't always pretty.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook releases chart ranking its most popular posts to combat claims it spreads misinformation

Facebook has published a new report that collects the most popular posts on its platform to appear more transparent about which content proves is prevalent on the website. The “widely viewed content reports” come out quarterly – despite Facebook being an app that most people check daily or hourly – and show the most viewed News Feed posts in the United States.
InternetPosted by
IBTimes

Twitter Allows Some Users To Flag 'Misleading' Content

Twitter on Tuesday announced a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the pandemic. "We're testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them," the social network said from its safety and security account.
Internethypebeast.com

Facebook Reveals the Most-Viewed Posts in Its News Feed

Facebook released a report on Wednesday detailing the most-viewed content in its News Feed. The inaugural report, set to be released quarterly, spans posts seen by users in the United States from the beginning of April through the end of June and comes as a part of the platform’s effort to increase transparency. At the top of the list with 80.6 million viewers is a letter scramble posted by a monk based in India, and following that is an “I’m old but I look young” challenge that instructs youthful-looking users aged 30 and up to post a picture of themselves — currently sitting at 61.4 million views.
InternetDesign Taxi

Facebook Debuts ‘Most Viewed Posts’ Lists Showing Farthest-Reaching Content

To fend against claims that it has been prioritizing misinformation and fanning the flames in politics, Facebook has launched a new ‘Widely Viewed Content’ report. Scheduled to be released quarterly, the lists detail top posts in the US from the past three months, so they’re not exactly designed for trendspotting. “Over time, the Widely Viewed Content Report will provide more detail on the most-viewed content that people see on Facebook. It starts with the Top 20 most-viewed domains, links, Pages, and posts in News Feed in the past quarter, and excludes ads but includes content recommended by Facebook within News Feed units like Suggested For You,” the company elaborates in a blog post.
Internetamericanmilitarynews.com

Researchers spot deep fake profile photos linked to pro-China Twitter accounts

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Researchers in the United Kingdom have discovered a coordinated network of “deep-fake” social media accounts pushing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s views in the guise of ordinary account-holders. The Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) said it...
Internettennesseestar.com

Twitter Enlists Users to Flag ‘Misleading’ Tweets as Part of Misinformation Crackdown

Twitter announced Tuesday it will test a feature allowing users to report tweets they believe are misleading, as the company cracks down on alleged misinformation. Users in the U.S., South Korea, and Australia will be able to select the “It’s Misleading” option when reporting a tweet, the company announced Tuesday. The social media platform said it may not take direct action on each flagged tweet, but will use the reports to identify misinformation trends.
InternetCNN

Reddit turns down moderators who want action on Covid misinformation

New York (CNN Business) — Reddit, the sprawling social media site known for its community-guided ethos, rejected a plea from moderators of a pro-vaccine forum to do more to combat Covid-19 misinformation. Instead, Reddit doubled down on a well-worn "open forum" argument that has practically become a Silicon Valley cliche.
RecipesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Facebook Nixed Unflattering Report on Viral Posts: NYT

Facebook released a report this week detailing the content on its eponymous social network that had garnered the most views, and the dossier showed that family-friendly posts like recipes and animal videos dominated. The company had produced a similar report earlier this year, however, that showed the darker side of Facebook, The New York Times reports: the most-viewed link during the first three months of 2021 led to an article from The South Florida Sun Sentinel about a Florida doctor died after he received a coronavirus vaccine. Facebook executives thought the report would cause a public relations problem, so they decided to shelve it. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the earlier report was nixed: “We considered making the report public earlier, but since we knew the attention it would garner, exactly as we saw this week, there were fixes to the system we wanted to make.”
Musickdat.com

Facebook Reportedly Deleting Racist, Fatphobic Comments Aimed at Lizzo

Facebook is coming to the defense of Lizzo following fatphobic and racist social media comments aimed at the pop superstar. On Aug. 13, Lizzo debuted her first new single in two years, "Rumors," featuring Cardi B, the lyrics for which call out both social media trolls and the media for spreading rumors, gossip and criticism about her. Unfortunately, vicious vile trolls have been leaving numerous racist and fatphobic comments on social media in response to her song and empowering music video.
InternetThe Verge

Facebook releases a report on the most-viewed content in News Feed

Facebook has released a report to show what content was most widely viewed by Americans in the last quarter, and the list includes a post from President Biden, a video from 5-Minute Crafts, and arguments about whether you should put sugar on spaghetti. Facebook’s report comes as a response to frequent reports that some of the platform’s posts with the most interaction are from right-wing sources that critics say could have a radicalizing effect on users. Facebook says that the report shows what people actually see on the platform, as opposed to what content on Facebook gets the most interaction, and that it’ll be creating these reports on a quarterly basis in the future. However, the picture the report paints is, by Facebook’s own admission, an incomplete one.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Twitter’s Super Follows could run into an App Store problem

The launch of Super Follows marked the beginning of the end for truly free content on Twitter, and the start of whatever Patreon-infused future lays ahead for the microblogging app. Supporting creators directly with monthly payments isn’t a bad thing, but as app researcher Jane Manchun Wong spotted on Thursday, the way they currently work on iOS is a little weird — each Super Follow subscription is an individual App Store in-app purchase (via MacRumors).
Internetsiliconangle.com

Twitter announces new ‘Safety Mode’ to combat harassment

Twitter inc. announced today that it’s testing out a new safety feature that should cut down on trolling, something for which the platform is still notorious. The “safety mode” can be activated by users in the settings menu, after which Twitter’s algorithm will attempt to spot harmful language or repetitive replies and mentions. If the troll-seeking technology flags a user, that account will be blocked for seven days from interacting with the user.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Twitter Super Follows: New Way to Monetize Followers

Twitter introduced a new program that allows Twitter creators to monetize their followers with a monthly subscription. The new way for creators to earn revenue on Twitter is called Super Follows. The program is currently in testing mode and is temporarily open only to United States creators. Twitter users in...
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Twitter Debuts Super Follow Feature on Its iOS App

Twitter has begun rolling out its new Super Follows on iOS devices, a feature it first introduced back in June. Currently open to a select group of users who applied for the trial, Super Follows allows Twitter accounts to offer subscriptions to their followers similar to that of OnlyFans, locking certain premium content behind paywalls. Tweets allocated to Super Followers will only show up on the subscribers’ feeds, and plans currently range from $2.99 USD to $9.99 USD a month. The social media platform has promised content creators that they can make up to 97% of the revenue from subscriptions after third-party fees are deducted, although those who reach a lifetime earning of $50,000 USD on the platform will then be making roughly 80% instead.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: Another App Store settlement, Apple asks to personalize ads, Twitter launches Super Follows

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy