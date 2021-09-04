Vigliotta: Pass the Protecting the Right Organize Act for our unions

When I first took a job as a mechanic at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard nearly 20 years ago, I had no idea what it truly meant to be part of a union. For several years, I had worked as an auto mechanic in a non-union shop and had very little say in the management decisions that affected me in the workplace. But after experiencing the collective power and solidarity of being part of a union, I would never go back. That’s why we in the labor movement are calling on Congress to pass the Protecting the Right Organize Act (PRO Act) to give millions more working Americans the opportunity to have the same rights and protections we union members enjoy.