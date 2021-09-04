CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, NH

Fieseher: Don’t let personal responsibility get in the way of public health

Fosters Daily Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine two people sitting in a rowboat with two sets of oars. One person is rowing in one direction while the other is rowing in the opposite direction. Meanwhile a strong current is taking the rowboat closer and closer to a steep and dangerous waterfall. Each rower feels they’re rowing in the right direction, but because they are not rowing in unison, the current is drifting them towards disaster.

www.fosters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, NH
Health
City
Dover, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Responsibility#Cdc#Republicans#Democrats#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Ottumwa, IAkyoutv.com

Wapello County Public Health approved for new vehicle to boost COVID response

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A new vehicle purchased for Wapello County Public Health could boost effectiveness in treating COVID-19. The Wapello County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the Health Department for a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse. Right now, employees at public health have to use their own vehicles for transporting vaccines...
Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Let’s Focus Together on Whole Person Health

As dentists, we see patients routinely — generally every six months for preventative care and oral exams. That gives us a couple of advantages over some of my physician colleagues: the time we spend with patients and continuity of care. The hygienists in our dental offices spend 45 to 60...
Valley County, MTglasgowcourier.com

Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

I am writing to the community to try again to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. While the incidence of the virus was quite low locally through the late spring and summer, it is clearly starting to reappear in Valley County and across Northeast Montana. Our part of the...
WorldNursing Times

Concerns raised as nurses who refuse Covid-19 jab redeployed

The Royal College of Nursing has written to a hospital trust in the South of England to express a range of concerns about its decision to redeploy nurses who declined the Covid-19 vaccine to non-patient facing roles. University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust has this week confirmed that a “small...
Pharmaceuticalsndsuspectrum.com

Let’s do our part and get vaccinated

Vaccine. The word vaccine may scare a lot of people. From the poke to your skin, to the possible side effects afterward. It is scary stuff. Another word that may scare people is the ‘C’ word, Covid. If you put these two scary words together, we get the Covid-19 vaccine. Although it does sound quite scary, I encourage you to get vaccinated.
Kalispell, MTWhitefish Pilot

Logan Health releasing weekly COVID-19 patient numbers

Logan Health in Kalispell is now releasing a weekly Covid-19 census of its patients as the coronavirus continues to surge across the state and Flathead County. As of Sept. 1, the hospital reported 38 cases, with eight in intensive care and three on ventilators. Of the 38, five people had...
Public Healthpinalcentral.com

Don't harm our Medicare

No one was sure what COVID-19’s pandemic impact would be on our community, let alone the world. Not only did my entire family catch COVID-19 in 2020, but we’ve now caught the delta variant, not because we aren’t careful, but because of how rampant it is in our community. The trouble breathing, the daily coughing fits, chills and debilitating migraines have all knocked our family to its knees. However, nothing has been worse than knowing that my mother-in-law is currently going through cancer treatment and that she is the most susceptible to the worst parts of the virus.
Public HealthWashington Post

When medical care must be rationed, should vaccination status count?

Daniel Wikler is the Mary B. Saltonstall Professor of Ethics and Population Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He was the World Health Organization's first staff ethicist. Two patients need urgent care. The first was vaccinated against the coronavirus at the earliest opportunity and has complied...
Dover, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital overflows as COVID cases surge. Concern for staff rises, too.

DOVER — A surge in COVID-19 cases is overwhelming the staff at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Only a few months ago, Wentworth-Douglass staff reported zero coronavirus cases. In the past week, officials said, the hospital has been consistently over 100% capacity in its Emergency Department. On Wednesday the hospital reached 140% of capacity in the department as the delta variant of the virus has led to rising numbers nationally.
Dane County, WIDaily Cardinal

Public Health Madison & Dane County extends face covering emergency order

Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) released Face Covering Emergency Order No. 2, requiring facial coverings in indoor, public spaces. The office cites a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious Delta variant as the reason for releasing a new order after the first order was released on Aug. 17 and set to expire on Sept. 16.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

5 Montanans take ivermectin to treat COVID

HELENA, Mont. - Over the course of the last several days medication used to treat animals for deworming have made headlines in conjunction to treating COVID-19. Montana DPHHS tells Montana Right Now that in 2021, there have been five reported cases in the state of people that took ivermectin to either prevent or treat COVID.
Public HealthScrubs Magazine

Nurse Argues Against “Blaming the Unvaccinated”

The Delta variant continues to wreak havoc across most of the U.S., particularly in the west and south. Just over 53% of the total population is considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. As new hotspots emerge and hospitals start turning patients away, some have deemed this current chapter the “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy