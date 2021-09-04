CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Recap and highlights: Washington State drops first game of season to Utah State

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePULLMAN – It was the experience more than 20,000 Washington State fans had spent almost two years waiting for. Everything with the exception of the final score. A heavily favored WSU team led by a single point at halftime and by as many as 12 in the second half, but Utah State mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter and scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to play to win 26-23 at Gesa Field.

Washington State
247Sports

3 instant takeaways: Utah State 26, Washington State 23

PULLMAN -- It was ugly. Washington State fell to Utah State with a 26-23 loss on Saturday night at Martin Stadium. The Cougars were in a good spot late, up 20-11 with the ball inside the five. But a coaching decision to bring in a diamond RB package, and poor execution, led to a field goal. Utah State proceeded to score 15 answered points to seize the win.
Ohio State
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
College Sports
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio State
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
Ohio State
FanSided

Skip Bayless buried Ryan Day after Ohio State lost to Oregon

Skip Bayless showed Ohio State and head football coach Ryan Day no mercy after the Buckeyes were upset at home by the Oregon Ducks. In case anyone but Skip Bayless missed it, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a monumental upset at home against the Oregon Ducks. Behind CJ Verdell’s remarkable performance, the Ducks earned their first-ever victory over the Buckeyes, having been 0-9 against them in their history, including the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Utah State

How to watch Utah open the season against Weber State

Football is back but for real this time. After a funky and almost not real 2020 season, the Utes will kick off what should be a normal 2021 season. They take the field against Weber State to open the season at a newly expanded Rice-Eccles Stadium. Behind Charlie Brewer the Utah offense will attempt to get a quick jump on the Wildcats and attempt to flex their muscle. The question going into this game is the health and stability of the offensive line, which gives me a bit of heartburn. Coach Whitt did say in his presser that the group is deep and ready to play, but it does seem to be a bit of a mix-match unit. On defense, the Utes return pretty much everybody and have added some depth with the additions from the transfer portal. I think everyone will be watching Devin Lloyd to see how he leads this offense, and if they can stifle an experienced FCS team used to winning.
Utah State

Offensive surge propels Aggies to 48-24 win over North Dakota

The Aggie offense shined as Utah State defeated North Dakota 48 to 24 at Maverick Stadium in their season home opener on Friday night. Starting quarterback, Logan Bonner, had an exceptional night. He set a career-high for passing yards with 315 yards and tied his career-high for touchdown passes with four. This seems to indicate Utah State has settled their quarterback debate. Bonner led the majority of drives for the Aggies. Andrew Peasley did get in a few times during the game and scored on a 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Arizona State

No. 25 Arizona State kicks off season against Southern Utah

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has one of the Pac-12's best quarterbacks, loads of returning talent and a roster full of players recruited by coach Herm Edwards. No wonder expectations are higher than they've been in recent memory. Now it's time to see what these Sun Devils can do...
Utah State

Football: Washington State vs. Utah State ... What to know

Washington State will open the season at 8 p.m. Saturday against Utah State at Gesa Field in Pullman. The Cougars finished the 2020 pandemic-delayed truncated season 1-3 overall and in the Pac-12. WSU won its first game of the season, lost its only home game against then-No. 11 Oregon, had three of their next four games canceled including the Apple Cup against Washington and concluded their season with a 45-28 loss at Utah on Dec. 19. The Cougars' offensive attack was led by quarterback Jayden de Laura (78-fo-129, 886 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs), running back Deon McIntosh (52 carries, 323 yards, 3 TDs) and receiver Renard Bell (33 catches, 337 yards, 2 TDs). Defensively, WSU was led by Daniel Isom (32 tackles). Jahad Woods had one interception, two pass breakups, one sack and 4.5 tackles for loss.
Football

Rush Win AWFC Championship in Inaugural Year

In what was a game of the ages as the Tri-City Rush defeated the Idaho Horsemen 36-27 on Saturday at the 2021 AWFC Championship Game, winning their first ever Championship for the franchise in the first year of existence. The game was a dog fight starting of early with two...
Utah State

GAME PREVIEW: Southern Utah at San Jose State

TV/STREAMING: CBS SPORTS NETWORK/WATCH CBS SPORTS NETWORK (STREAMING) The Big Sky and Mountain West Conference see their first action of the season when Southern Utah travels to San Jose State at 9pm PT. The Southern Utah Thunderbirds play FCS Division I football in Cedar City, Utah. This will be the...

