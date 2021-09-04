Preston Xanthopoulos: We all should welcome Afghan refugees

It has been a hard few weeks watching the horror in Afghanistan unfold: The travesty of the chaotic departure of the United States military; leaving as many as 200 American citizens behind; abandoning thousands of Afghans who assisted our military over two decades; relinquishing billions of dollars of equipment, planes, helicopters, weaponry and technology to the hands of a terrorist organization; and, of course, the deaths of 13 of our heroes, at the hands of a coward. It is all unimaginable. All of this will be reflected upon, reviewed, analyzed and discussed in the weeks, months, years and even decades to come.