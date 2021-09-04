CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Preston Xanthopoulos: We all should welcome Afghan refugees

Fosters Daily Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a hard few weeks watching the horror in Afghanistan unfold: The travesty of the chaotic departure of the United States military; leaving as many as 200 American citizens behind; abandoning thousands of Afghans who assisted our military over two decades; relinquishing billions of dollars of equipment, planes, helicopters, weaponry and technology to the hands of a terrorist organization; and, of course, the deaths of 13 of our heroes, at the hands of a coward. It is all unimaginable. All of this will be reflected upon, reviewed, analyzed and discussed in the weeks, months, years and even decades to come.

www.fosters.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Albright
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Tucker Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Democrats#Un American#German#State#The Ss America#Republicans#Senate#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
California StatePosted by
The Atlantic

Why Afghan Refugees Aren’t Actually Welcome in California

The city of Fremont, California, home of the Tesla manufacturing plant, is located 50 minutes southeast of San Francisco. In addition to being a popular bedroom community for well-to-do tech employees, Fremont is home to what is likely the largest community of Afghan immigrants in the United States. Official counts have found as many as 5,000 Afghans in the area known as “Little Kabul,” but the unofficial—and probably more accurate—number is closer to 30,000.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Utahns should welcome refugees with open arms

Recent hospital visits show how the world already has found a home in Utah. Foreign-born physicians, scientists and researchers perform critical services for the good of our community during the global COVID-19 pandemic. One of us writes as a 94-year-old patient, whose cancer has returned — a stubborn tumor that...
Virginia StateNBC Washington

Virginia Schools Welcome Dozens of Afghan Refugees

Over the last two weeks, nearly 63,000 people, including refugees, have arrived in the United States following the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Some of the Afghan refugees, initially processed at the Dulles Expo Center, are starting to settle into life in Northern Virginia. Fairfax County Public Schools says it...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Xin Xin

Phoenix is welcoming Afghan refugees, and it is happening across America

A U.S. Army medic treats an Afghan child for a sunburn.ISAF Headquarters Public Affairs Office from Kabul, Afghanistan. “Even the most right-leaning isolationists within our sphere recognize the level of responsibility that America has to people who sacrificed for the nation’s interest,” said Caleb Campbell, the evangelical church’s lead pastor.
Oklahoma Statepublicradiotulsa.org

State Republican Party Says Afghan Refugees Not Welcome In Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Republican Party on Saturday said the state should not welcome Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban rule following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. In a video posted to the party's Facebook page, party chair John Bennett called on Oklahomans to speak up about the fact that they are anti-refugee.
Salem, ORsalemreporter.com

Salem welcomes its first Afghan refugee family

Volunteers with Salem for Refugees welcomed an Afghan family at the Portland International Airport on Tuesday. (Courtesy/ Salem for Refugees) Salem welcomed its first refugee family from Afghanistan on Tuesday. The family of ten, a mother, father and their children ages five to 20, will be resettling in the city...
BusinessFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: The failed war in Afghanistan should give Americans pause

Whether you wish to place blame on the current administration for a disastrously managed surrender and retreat from Afghanistan or on the Bush administration for getting us in there to begin with, or everyone in between, one thing is undeniably true: The twenty year war in Afghanistan was a multi-trillion dollar failure which left America and many of our allies less safe than they were on 9/10/2001, and at the cost of many lives lost.
Indiana StateSouth Bend Tribune

Briggs: Indiana should compete to keep Afghan refugees

Some people are asking the wrong question about the refugees entering America from Afghanistan. Like U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican, who last week questioned the vetting of refugees out of a professed concern that “Hoosiers do not suffer the fallout of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal.”. Instead of wondering whether...
U.S. PoliticsFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Afghanistan exit an indelible stain on the Biden presidency

On Aug. 26, 13 American soldiers were massacred, 18 wounded, and scores of Afghans killed. This is an indelible stain on the Biden presidency, his staff, and his military advisors. It’s difficult to find the words to adequately describe the heartbreak I and other veterans are experiencing over this bungled and deadly exit from Afghanistan.
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
Homelessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Americans Mixed on Sheltering Afghan Refugees in US

OCEAN COUNTY, NEW JERSEY - Torie Fisher offered her cavernous Backward Flag Brewing Co. in the Jersey Shore community of Forked River as a collection center for donations to Afghan refugees, who had arrived at the nearby U.S. air base. "It's just the human thing to do. They are humans...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Louisville prepares to welcome hundreds of Afghan refugees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After fleeing a country torn by war and spending days being screened by the U.S. military, hundreds of Afghan refugees could soon come to Louisville. The Catholic Charities of Louisville is one of the organizations in Kentucky preparing to welcome refugees. Maria Koerner with Kentucky Office...
ImmigrationVillanovan

America Has a Responsibility to Help Afghan Refugees

As the United States continues its attempts to evacuate American citizens and Afghan refugees from Kabul, Afghanistan, there has been significant pushback by some in the Republican Party and right-wing pundits who have expressed concern over America welcoming Afghan refugees into the country in either large numbers or in a rushed process that does not allow for proper vetting.
ImmigrationWTOL-TV

Yes, there is a vetting process for Afghan refugees coming into the US

On Aug. 31, the longest war in American history ended with the full withdrawal of American troops out of Afghanistan. President Joe Biden said during the process that the U.S. completed “one of the biggest airlifts in history, with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety.”. “We got out thousands...
ImmigrationKEYT

Fact check: Afghans coming to US are not ‘unvetted refugees’

On Monday, the last American military planes left Afghanistan, bringing weeks of evacuations to a close and raising questions about what’s next for thousands of Afghans the US helped evacuate. In the days and weeks leading up to the withdrawal deadline, a number of Republicans and conservative media outlets raised...
Sunnyvale, CAcbslocal.com

Sunnyvale Officially Declares a Welcome to Afghan Refugees

SUNNYVALE (BCN) — Afghan refugees are welcome in the South Bay city of Sunnyvale. That’s the message the City Council made clear Tuesday night as they unanimously approved a resolution to support the people in Afghanistan. The resolution has no real policy implications and does not indicate any sort of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy