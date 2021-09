Artificial intelligence (AI) has immense appeal in the academic industry. State-of-the-art AI-powered tools are making their way to automate arduous and challenging tasks such as content creation, language enhancement, and peer-review. How is AI being used by academic publishers and researchers? Is this technology indeed simplifying human decision-making? Are AI-based tools successfully reducing the time to publication? Are there any concerns or challenges when it comes to adopting such tools? Questions such as these are of interest to everyone in the academic community.