Acknowledge good and bad of our racial history

The discussion in the political arena of late has centered on race, including but not limited to Critical Race Theory. When issues such as this first arise our tendency is to go to the extreme perhaps to try to make our point. This is damaging in retrospect for it is an unbalanced view and tends to divide peoples rather than unite them or solve the real problem. In a recent magazine article the writer made an astute observation, “Celebrating the good without whitewashing the bad.”