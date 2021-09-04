OFF THE BEAT: The courthouse area is a bad place for a fight

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. A Volusia County sheriff’s deputy saw two men fighting on July 12 near the Volusia County Courthouse parking garage in DeLand. (Here’s a surprising fact: There are a lot of law-enforcement officers near a courthouse. This means that if you’re fighting, you’ll probably get arrested by one or more of those lawmen.)