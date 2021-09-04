Politics and the City: At Elm Park, trash from a paddleboard turns into art

Even as the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought soaking rains to the city Wednesday afternoon, Elm Park was at its idyllic best. A bustling park full of walkers, kids and get-togethers is a sight to see, but being there when it's nearly empty is another thrill entirely. As the raindrops bounced off the ponds, a heron stood near the shore, scanning for a snack, and occasionally puffed out its feathers to shake them dry.