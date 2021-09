Videos capturing a collision between a train and semi truck carrying a wind turbine has been going viral after the collision happened at the 183 intersection in Luling Sunday. About 2:40 p.m in the afternoon, a Northern Lights Specialized Transport Truck was making a turn at the intersection. A driver from an accompanying pilot vehicle got out of his car to see if the truck could clear the intersection. It was at that time, that you can see in the video that the railroad crossing bars start coming down. You can see the truck try to move out of the way, but to no avail. The train smashed through the trailer of the truck overturning the trailer and the cab.