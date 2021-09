KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — One person is dead following a Friday evening crash in Kenton County. It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 15000 block of Dixie Highway near Crittenden. Police say Daniel Baker, 26, of Independence, was driving southbound on Dixie Highway when he lost control of his vehicle and drove off the right side of the road. He overcorrected and crossed into the northbound lane.