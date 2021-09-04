A little warmer for the rest of the Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and it will be comfortable, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west. It will be a bit more humid, with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the mountains to the upper 80s across southeast VA. The metro Richmond area will be in the low to mid 80s. A few afternoon showers are possible close to I-81, while central Virginia remains dry through the dinner hour. The front will move in overnight, producing some showers, which could linger on Monday morning.

The sun should return Monday afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be humid with highs in the mid and upper 80s Tuesday and around 90 Wednesday. Another front moving through may trigger a few isolated showers or storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

It will be a little cooler and less humid Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 80s.

As of now, next weekend looks mainly dry, with highs in the 80s.

Hurricane Larry will stay a major hurricane (category 3 or higher) as it tracks from the central Atlantic northwestward. It will be near Bermuda on Thursday, and will stay away from the East Coast of the United States. More info is in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker .

A disturbance over Central America will move northward into the Gulf Of Mexico. There is a threat for this to become a tropical system, but the odds are not very high. It does bear watching, since it is expected to move north towards the Gulf Coast. Extended computer models show that if it does reach the central Gulf Coast, it will likely then turn towards the east and stay down towards Georgia, and remain south of VA & NC.

